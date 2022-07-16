Titans Actress Cast for Season 5

One of the stars of the DC series Titans has been cast in the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

According to TVLine, Genevieve Angelson is the new actress in the series starring Elisabeth Moss, which is airing on Hulu.

She will play Mrs. Wheeler, a wealthy Canadian who idolizes Serena and is the force behind Gilead’s rise in Toronto.

Angelson will appear in five episodes of the new season, which is set to premiere on September 14.

In addition to Titans, where she appeared in the second season as a CADMUS doctor, the actress is known for her role in New Amsterdam.

More on The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to gain attention in Toronto as Gilead’s influence seeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their quest to save and reunite with Hannah.

In addition to Elisabeth Moss and Genevieve Angelson, the cast also includes Yvone Strahovski, Bradley WhitFord, Ann Dowd, among others.

The Handmaid’s Tale season five premieres on Hulu on September 14.