Top 10 movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

When you open Netflix and come across so many titles, it’s natural to feel a little confused and undecided about what to watch. After all, there are so many options that it is even scary to choose the wrong one. If you want a helping hand to decide, always follow the lists of Revista Bula. Here, we guide you on all genres of movies to check out on the platform. If at this very moment you want to receive some tips about the titles that are grooving there, follow this special selection of the best productions today. Highlights for “The Beast of the Sea”, 2022, by Chris Williams; “The Girl in the Photo”, 2022, by Skye Borgman; and “The Wrath of God”, from 2022, by Sebastián Schindel. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix

Beast of the Sea (2022), Chris Williams Disclosure / Netflix In the days when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were true heroes, Jacob Holland was the best known of them all. Now, the famous adventurer will come across Maisie Brumble, a young woman who has stowed away on his ship. She will become a faithful and unexpected ally on an adventurous journey through unexplored places.

The Girl in the Photo (2022), Skye Borgman Disclosure / Netflix In April 1990, a woman is found on the side of a road in Oklahoma. She is taken to the hospital, but does not survive her injuries and dies. A man claims to be her husband and father of her child and buries her under the name Tonya Hughes. A paternity test reveals that this man is not actually the father of the woman’s child, a boy named Michael. Furthermore, Tonya was known as Sharon by childhood friends and at work. But the mysteries surrounding her early death were portrayed in this documentary that tries to discover her true identity, what happened to the child and who was the suspicious man who took possession of her son.

The Wrath of God (2022), Sebastián Schindel Martin Kraut / Netflix Luciana faces a series of mysterious deaths in the family, which draw closer to her by the minute, while the enigmatic writer she worked for looks on in a horrified and suspicious way. In a desperate attempt to save the only living relative she has left, she must race against time to find the truth and stop the killing.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Trees of Peace (2022), Alanna Brown Disclosure / Netflix In April 1994, four women from different backgrounds and beliefs hide together in a cubicle during the Genocide Against the Tutsis in Rwanda, where they spend months on the edge of survival. The experience of suffering and terror unites them in an unbreakable alliance of brotherhood. After being freed, they lead a movement for the rehabilitation of their country.

The Toronto Man (2022), Patrick Hughes Sabrina Lantos / Netflix A clumsy and unlucky sales consultant from New York accidentally runs into the world’s deadliest assassin, known as “The Man from Toronto” at an Airbnb. A confusion of identities turns the man’s sojourn into complete and dangerous chaos.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything (2022), Michael Lewen Katie Yu / Netflix High school sweethearts, Clare and Aidan had agreed to end their romance when it was time to go to college. On their last night together, they reminisce about the most memorable moments they lived together, such as the day they met, their first kiss and their first fight. The memories will make them question whether it is really necessary to part ways.

The Meaning of Life (2022), Nicholas DiBella Disclosure / Netflix Ali Spencer is a popular teenager with a promising future. She’s the student council president, captain of the football team, girlfriend of the most popular guy in school, and friend of the group of girls who define the social hierarchy in high school. Ali maintains high grades and recently received a full scholarship to Brown University. Everything is as she planned. Until a car accident causes her to lose her memory, her identity and, potentially, her future.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.