Trem-Bala wins special trailer to the sound of Ana Vilela’s hit

THE Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Bullet trainaction thriller starring Oscar winner Brad Pittto the sound of the song of the same name by Ana Vilela. The line “Life is a bullet train, partner, and we’re just passengers about to leave” is a line from the song, but it could have been said by Joaninha, Brad Pitt’s character in the film by David Leitchsame director of deadpool 2. Check out in the player below the special trailer of the film, packed with the hit song of 2017, composed and performed by Ana Vilela.

Check out the official synopsis of Bullet train below:

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt is the protagonist Ladybug, an unlucky hitman who is determined to do just one more job quietly after having gone through so many others that have gotten out of his control. Fate, however, has other plans; and Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a direct collision course with lethal adversaries from all over the globe; all with conflicting but connected goals; on the world’s fastest train – and he has to find a way to get off. From Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, one’s bad luck will be another’s luck on this wild, start-to-finish, completely chaotic journey through modern-day Japan.

In addition to Brad Pittare also in the list Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny, Masi Oka, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuharaand Sandra Bullock.

Bullet train hits theaters in August 4 of 2022.