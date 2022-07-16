Trend: #lookdodia, Barbie movie and colors on the rise in Camila Cunha’s column this weekend

All little Barbie

The pink color here is not really a novelty, we already talked about it being a mega bet this yearreinforced even more in the Valentino show, and now another factor has arrived to set the tone. The Barbie movie, which will be released next year, has brought the Barbiecore style to the fore.. The trend brings a lot of pink, pieces with a more structured silhouette, a look that refers to the Barbie doll. They go from the red carpet to everyday life. I’m suspicious, it’s my favorite color, but these doll shoes, with huge platforms (mega trend), I still haven’t surrendered, yet (laughs). The fact that pink is very vibrant is also linked to the trend-theory Dopamine Dressing. What is that, Cami? The term refers to a neurotransmitter produced in our body, associated with feelings of pleasure and happiness. the idea is use bold, vibrant colors to bring energy and joy. Does it make sense to you? Do colors interfere with your mood? Anyway, I separated some perfect looks in #totalpink. Would all Barbiezinha walk around?

Today’s column seems to be thematic, right? But it’s because I couldn’t help but take advantage of the hook to talk about the film, the live action by Barbie. The film had behind-the-scenes photos released and has already caused an uproar on social media. Oh, Skater Barbie, I died (laughs). The costumes will be a separate attraction in this film. Actress Margot Robbie has been chosen to play the lead, but there are rumors that she will not be the only Barbie, the author can bring more versions of the character, and taking into account the representation, we are in the crowd. Oh, there’s Ken too, played by Ryan Gosling. I don’t know if I liked this choice, we’ll see… The plot will take place in Barbieland, at the moment when Barbie is forced out of this universe to venture into the real world, where she will discover that perfection doesn’t exist, let alone can be found in aesthetics, rather on the inside. A bit of a metaverse movie. Barbie could experience a personality crisis when she realizes she’s not the only one. I look forward to its debut on Netflix, as the production will carry a nostalgic load. Miss my dolls. Come 2023!

Leaving the pink a little, let’s go to that other trend that we already mentioned, the brown. This look got out of my comfort zone, as I rarely use these tones, but lately I’m in love with the earthy ones. It could be with jeans, with a light tone, but I opted for the impact (laughs), the monochromatic. Colcci look with lace-up cropped and super stylish sweatshirt pants with mustard and orange details.

I loved it, and you?