TudoGames: 10 iconic villains gamers love to hate!

A good narrative is not just made by a good guy, but also by a good villain. Some are motivated by revenge, others just want to see the world burn, and there are those who turn to the dark side after some traumatic event. Regardless of his motivations, a well-built character writes his name in the story. The best villains in a game have the ability to completely transform the user experience. Of course, titles can be memorable for a number of reasons, but some characters become iconic for their charisma, regardless of whether they are human, alien or robotic, and also for the challenge they provide to be overcome, marking the player’s memory.

















Among these bad guys, there are villains that are completely evil and detestable, but there are also those who manage to make the player laugh and increase the desire to face them in an eventual final combat. When it is memorable, the player even feels sorry to end the adventure at the end of its narrative arc. In this list, TudoCelular organized 10 villains that marked an era and became so memorable that even almost 30 years later, we are still talking about them! Others are more recent but managed to play their role so well that they will still be remembered for generations to come.

10 – Dr. robotnik

First apparition: Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

The Doctor. Robotnik (or Eggman) is one of the most iconic villains in video games, whether for his looks or his motivations. Sonic’s biggest rival is an evil genius who dreams of world domination, expert in robotics, thief of legendary gems in his spare time and hates cute and furry creatures. A curious fact is that Robotnik does not use batteries or energy in its machines, but rather uses animals such as rabbits, squirrels and birds in its robots and programs them to kill the hedgehog, a cruel act that is the nightmare of all protective organizations in the world. environment. In cinemas, the villain was played masterfully by renowned actor Jim Carrey.

9 – M. Bison

First apparition: Street Fighter II (1991)

The leader of the Shadaloo organization is one of the most memorable villains in fighting games for two reasons: his imposing appearance and his stack of moves using psychic energy, being a formidable opponent and extremely “call”. He doubts? Try to finish the game without having your skull trampled by him once. Among his evil deeds is the capture and torture of the hero Ryu, brainwashing Ken, the murder of Chun-Li’s father and Guile’s best friend, and the kidnapping of young girls such as Cammy herself to create a division of assassins. . Over the years and after several beatings, Bison became even more cruel and angry, with increasingly far-fetched plans for world domination.

8 – Sephiroth

First apparition: Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Sephiroth’s existence was the result of a scientific experiment to create the perfect soldier. He received cells from an alien, making him unstable, insane, extremely powerful and believing him to be a god, a disastrous combination for humanity. His military training made him a legendary swordsman, while his calm in killing his victims made him a terrifying figure on the battlefield. Among his criminal acts is the destruction of the city of Nibelheim, the attempted assassination of Tifa, the execution of Aerith, and the invocation of a giant meteor to destroy humanity. Fortunately, the hero Cloud Strife was ready to face him and put an end to his festival of cruelties.

7 – Albert Wesker

First apparition: Resident Evil (1996)

Albert Wesker is easily one of the most flashy villains on this list for his unique style, but his qualities go far beyond looks. Originally posing as the leader of the legendary police squad STARS, he was in reality a double agent for the unscrupulous organization Umbrella. After becoming infected with one of the T-Virus variants, the villain gained superpowers and became a global threat, enhanced by his megalomania. Since then, the villain has returned in four more episodes of the Resident Evil franchise until he finally met his end at the hands of Chris Redfield, Sheeva Alomar and Jill Valentine, where it took hundreds of bullets, two missiles and an erupting volcano to kill him. it at once.

6 – Big Boss

First apparition: Metal Gear (1987)

Some villains are not purely evil, but they end up making questionable decisions because they believe they are doing the right thing and can save the world. This is the case with Big Boss and his journey filled with pain, loss and acts of evil where he was sure that was what needed to be done. He first appeared as an enemy in Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, until he became the protagonist in Metal Gear Solid 3, where the player understood the beginning of his legend. Then we follow his downfall in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Whether as a hero or villain, the character was a formidable opponent, a brilliant tactician and a perfect soldier that was nearly impossible to kill, but met his end in tragic and thrilling ways.

5 – Bowser

First apparition: Super Mario Bros. (1985)

When we talk about villainy in video games, it is impossible not to mention the biggest rival of the plumber Mario. King Koopa is considered one of the industry’s first villains and has been present in a multitude of games, whether from the main series or derivatives. However, its development took place in the Paper Mario RPG franchise, where its motivations were deepened. Usually, Bowser appears to torment Mario’s life by kidnapping his love, Princess Peach, with one goal: to marry her. To complete his mission, he has an army of reptiles, a ship and powers that live up to his dragon appearance, like a flaming breath. He may not be the cruelest on the list, but he is certainly iconic and marked the childhood of many players.

4 – Ganondorf

First apparition: The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Despite being stopped countless times, Ganonforf always returns with two goals: conquer Hyrule and become the most powerful being in the world. Known as the Prince of Darkness, he travels through the ages and uses dark magic to subdue his victims. One of his abilities is to transform into various monsters, especially when facing the hero Link. One of the most fascinating aspects of The Legend of Zelda is that Ganonforf is represented as the avatar of all evil and precisely because of that, he will never be stopped or eradicated, he just takes new forms. This aspect makes it clear that regardless of what players do, the villain’s return is only a matter of time.

3 – Dutch Van Der Linde

First apparition: Red Dead Redemption (2010)

Many gamers were skeptical when Rockstar announced Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel to one of their most acclaimed games. Players already knew Dutch from the previous title, but few imagined that his descent into a villain would be one of the best stories of recent times. In the first Red Dead Redemption, Dutch was the man the player should go after at Edgar Ross’s urging or put everything on the line for his past. In the sequel, the villain was the leader of the Van Der Linde gang who, despite his criminal acts, sought a way for all its members to live free and happy. Unfortunately, a series of bad decisions and bad company caused Dutch to become an obnoxious person and cause the death of his friends, tearing the group apart forever.

2 – Vaas Montenegro

First apparition: Far Cry 3 (2012)

One of the most unpredictable and dangerous villains you can come across is Vaas Montenegro. In his most emblematic scene, the criminal makes a monologue about insanity and demonstrates all his madness in an unforgettable way, thanks to the performance of actor Michael Mando, which can be seen in the series Better Call Saul in the role of Nacho Varga. What makes Vaas so fascinating is its unpredictability. It is impossible to guess his next steps, only that he will commit an act of extreme violence in a row, regardless of who is in front of him. In Far Cry 3, the villain kidnaps Jason Brody’s friends, forcing the playboy out of his comfort zone and using any means possible to escape the island with everyone alive, something the pirate makes a point of making it difficult.

1 – Shao Kahn

First apparition: Mortal Kombat II (1993)

Mortal Kombat was known for its brutal violence and despite having villains like Shang Tsung, Onaga, Blaze and Kronika, none of them managed to become as legendary as the Emperor of Outworld, Shao Kahn. The dictator is the incarnation of evil and commands armies to enslave other worlds, reveling in executions, slavery and carnage. He constantly threatens Earth and provokes humanity into the Mortal Kombat duel, promising to leave everyone alone if they lose, something he refuses to fulfill, even after several defeats. By defeating his henchmen, the player finally has the chance to fight with the Emperor himself and the experience is often painful for his giant hammer, shoulder blades and his humiliating taunts as he gives him a beautiful beating.

Which of these villains are your favorites? Do you think one was missing? Tell us in the comments!

