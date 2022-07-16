UFC: Amanda Lemos gives scare, but barely makes weight | combat

Brazilian Amanda Lemos gave the general public a scare this Friday in Long Island. The fighter hit the weight for her fight for the straw category at the tolerance limit for fights not worth a belt (52.6 kg), just 10 minutes from the end of the two-hour weigh-in window. “Amandinha” needed the support of the screen to take off her clothes and step on the naked scale, but she secured the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Ortega vs. Rodriguez, in which she faces Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

The first wave of athletes to step on the scale was shorter than usual. Only 10 of the 24 fighters scheduled for the event showed up at the opening of the weigh-in window, among them the Mexican Yair Rodríguez, who was the first to check the weight – he hit 66kg pinned, within the featherweight limit for non-title bouts. . A short time later, his opponent, Brian Ortega, appeared on the weigh-in stage and also beat the weight-noted 66.2kg.

The first Brazilian to take the weigh-in stage was featherweight Herbert Burns, who weighed 66.1kg. Halfway through the weigh-in window, 19 of the 24 fighters had already weighed in. Only Amanda Lemos, Charles Jourdain, Lauren Murphy, Ricky Simón and Dustin Jacoby were missing. After Simón and Jourdain hit their weights, only Jacoby and Lemos were left to finish the official weigh-in 30 minutes before the end of the weights window. The American hit the weight four minutes later, and the wait was just for the Brazilian.

The wait continued for 16 minutes, until Amanda Lemos arrived at the weigh-in stage with just 10 minutes to go before the end of the weight-taking window. With the help of the screen, Lemos was at the limit of the category, marking 52.6kg and posing for the photos looking quite worn out by the weight cut.

Hours later, at the ceremonial weigh-in, Amanda Lemos still looked a little affected by the weight cut. She walked up onto the stage slowly and her face looking downcast. She made a move to approach Michelle Waterson-Gomez for the look, but remained at the height of the American’s front hand, whose disposition contrasted with that of the Brazilian. In her first fight with her husband’s last name appended to hers, Waterson-Gomez dropped 52.2kg without any major problems and was happy and smiling at the ceremony.

The confrontation between Herbert Burns and the American Bill Algeo was from a distance, with great respect. Burns raised his guard for the photo, but Algeo kept his arms down. The strongest clashes were between former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and former flyweight number one challenger Lauren Murphy, up close and frowning, and between Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain.

Canadian Jourdain arrived teasing the audience, who supported Burgos, a native of New York. The two faced each other very closely, with only Dana White’s arm between them, with taunts vociferated by both. Despite this, they showed a lot of respect for each other and greeted each other soon after.

Stars of the show, Ortega and Rodríguez looked at each other from afar, with stoic expressions. They greeted and hugged each other afterwards, and both praised the fact that they have Mexican blood in their veins – Rodríguez is born in Mexico and Ortega is an American son of Mexican immigrants.

UFC Ortega vs Rodriguez service

Next Friday, the 15th, the Combat shows the ceremonial weighing from 17:00 (Brasília time). On Saturday, the Combat transmits the “UFC Ortega vs Rodriguez” live and exclusively from 11:45 am (Brasilia time). combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 12 pm, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes:



MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Brian Ortega (66.2kg) x Yair Rodriguez (66kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Michelle Waterson-Gomez (52.2kg) x Amanda Lemos (52.6kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Li Jingliang (77.4kg) vs Muslim Salikhov (77.5kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Matt Schnell (57.2kg) x Su Mudaerji (57.1kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Shane Burgos (66.1kg) vs Charles Jourdain (66kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Lauren Murphy (56.8kg) x Miesha Tate (57.1kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Puna Soriano (84.2kg) x Dalcha Lungiambula (84.2kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Ricky Simón (61.5kg) x Jack Shore (61.7kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Herbert Burns (66.1kg) vs Bill Algeo (66.2kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Dustin Jacoby (93kg) x Da Un Jung (93.7kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Dwight Grant (83.6kg) x Dustin Stoltzfus (84.2kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Jessica Penne (52.5kg) x Emily Ducote (52.4kg)

* All athletes were entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454 kg) in their weights, as none of the fights on the card are valid for a belt.