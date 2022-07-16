UFC Fight Night: Miesha Tate vs Lauren Murphy

Photo: Publicity / UFC













This Saturday (16), one of the great stars of the UFC will start a new phase in the organization. This is Miesha Tate, former bantamweight champion (up to 61 kg), who will now play at flyweight (up to 57 kg) and, right on her debut, will measure forces against Lauren Murphy, a former challenger to the category title. This duel will attract the attention of the fighting world and you won’t be left out of this one, right?! Let’s help you with this! Just enter the best bookmakersas in Bodog and to do the safer bet in editing invest in the former queen of the UFC roosters.

Miesha Tate Appears as a Favorite

Despite making her flyweight debut, Miesha Tate arrives in high spirits for the fight. The American has odds of BRL 1.58, with a balance of 58% if she wins. On the other hand, Lauren Murphy, who already competed for the belt in the category and was defeated by Valentina Shevchenko, has a price of R$ 2.41, with a turnover of 141% if she displaces her rival.

Result Odds (for every BRL 1 wagered) Lauren Murphy 2.41 Miesha Tate 1.58

Odds For UFC Fight Night

(R$ 1.58) Brian Ortega x Yair Rodriguez (R$ 2.37)

(R$3.90) Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos (R$1.25)

(R$2.45) Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (R$1.57)

(BRL 3.00) Matt Schnell x Su Mudaerji (BRL 1.38)

(R$1.50) Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain (R$2.60)

(R$2.41) Lauren Murphy x Miesha Tate (R$1.58)

(R$ 1.36) Puna Soriano x Dalcha Lungiambula (R$ 2.30)

(R$2.37) Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (R$1.58)

(R$1.64) Dustin Jacoby x Da Un Jung (R$2.26)

(R$1.60) Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus (R$2.35)

(R$2.30) Philip Rowe vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (R$1.64)

(R$2.15) Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (R$1.71)

Murphy Plans to Recover After Defeat in Title Match

Lauren Murphy returns to the octagon after being defeated by Valentina Shevchenko, in a fight for the category belt, in a confrontation that took place in September 2021. The athlete, who is number three in the division’s ranking, accumulates 15 triumphs and five setbacks in her career professional in mixed martial arts.

Tate Debuts In Top Eye Split

After a two-year retirement from MMA, Miesha Tate returned to the sport in July 2021 and defeated Marion Reneau by KO. However, in her last performance, the former UFC bantamweight champion (up to 61 kg) was defeated by Ketlen Vieira on points, which made her drop in the category. There is an expectation that if ‘Cupcake’ wins, it can even compete for the title. In MMA, the American has 19 wins and eight losses.

Brazilian has a big challenge in the UFC

After being defeated by Jessica Bate-Estaca in her last performance, Amanda Lemos has another great challenge ahead of her to climb the ranks of strawweight (up to 52 kg). The Brazilian faces Michelle Waterson, one of the division’s renowned athletes. Even so, Manaus appears as a favorite and has a profit of 25% if it passes through the rival, while the American has a balance of 290% if it overcomes the opponent.

Result Odds (for every BRL 1 wagered) Michelle Waterson 3.90 Amanda Lemos 1.25

Feather Stars Clash Leads Event

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, two members of the top 5 featherweights (up to 66 kg), are in the main event of UFC Fight Night and are looking to recover in the organization, as both athletes come from losses and need to win again in the league. The American arrives as a favorite, with a balance of 58% if he wins, against 137% for the Mexican.

Result Odds (for every BRL 1 wagered) Brian Ortega 1.58 Yair Rodriguez 2.37