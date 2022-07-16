Unity CEO is criticized for calling mobile devs ‘fucking idiots’

the boss of unity is being criticized a lot on Twitter after making a controversial statement about mobile game developers. The information is from Eurogamer.

In an interview with PocketGamer.biz, John Ricitiello talked about devs that don’t focus on monetizing your mobile games, saying that only “a small portion of the games industry” works that way. According to him, these devs are some of his “favorite people in the world to fight” for being “beautiful, pure and brilliant” while “they are idiots as fuck“.

Riccitiello, who now runs Unity and has also worked at Electronic Arts, seems to be on the team that believes that all developers should Prioritize game monetization, including this aspect in the creative process of the projects. Ben Esposito, creator of the game donut countyissued a contrary opinion on the social network.

i made Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year in 2018 (Donut County) using Unity, but according to their CEO i’m a ‘big fucking idiot’ for not making Hole io, the f2p game that ripped it off ?? https://t.co/Gv1zqy0BjH — Ben Esposito (@torahhorse) July 14, 2022

In a post on Twitter, Esposito claimed to have used the famous engine to create donut county, which in 2018 was named iPhone Game of the Year. “But, according to the CEO [da Unity]I’m ‘idiot as f******’ for not having created Hole.io“, a free game with a premise very similar to your game.

Riccitiello also came under the spotlight this week when announced the purchase of Ironsource, a company that specializes in monetizing mobile games with in-app advertisements. The announcement came just two weeks after news reports revealed that Unity laid off 263 employees under the justification of re-evaluating the “company priorities”.