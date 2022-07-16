UOL columnists’ guesses

Closer to the end of the first round, the Campeonato Brasileiro 2022 reaches its 17th round this weekend, with four games being played today (16), five tomorrow (17), and the leader Palmeiras closing the account in a duel against Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque, in an isolated match on Monday (18).
The game that opens the 17th round puts Athletico Paranaense, sixth, and Internacional, third, face to face at Arena da Baixada, at 4:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday (16).
Other outstanding duels are Ceará x Corinthians, today (16), at Castelão, with the São Paulo team once again trying to take their arch-rivals out of the lead, and São Paulo x Fluminense, tomorrow (17), at Morumbi, with two teams that also appear at the top of the table and come packed after great classifications in the Copa do Brasil.
As happens every week, we once again summon the columnists of the UOL Esporte to give their opinions on the main matches of the round. And you, do you already have your guesses? Check out the journalists’ bets:
SATURDAY
Athletico x International
Alicia Klein – Athletico
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Athletico
Julio Gomes – Atletico
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Athletico
Flamengo vs Coritiba
Alicia Klein – Flamengo
Amara Moira – Flamengo
Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo
Julio Gomes – Flamengo
Menon – Flemish
Milly Lacombe – Flamengo
Milton Neves – Flamengo
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo
Vitor Guedes – Flamengo
Avai vs Santos
Alicia Klein – Santos
Amara Moira – Santos
Danilo Lavieri – Avai
Julio Gomes – Avaí
Menon – Santos
Milly Lacombe – Avaí
Milton Neves – Santos
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Avai
Vitor Guedes – Avaí
Ceará x Corinthians
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Ceará
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Corinthians
Menon – Ceará
Milly Lacombe – Corinthians
Milton Neves – Ceará
Renato Maurício Prado – Ceará
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians
Rodrigo Coutinho – Ceará
Vitor Guedes – Corinthians
SUNDAY
Sao Paulo vs Fluminense
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Sao Paulo
Milly Lacombe – Fluminense
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo
Botafogo vs Atletico MG
Alicia Klein – Atletico MG
Amara Moira – Atletico MG
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Atlético-MG
Milly Lacombe – Botafogo
Milton Neves – Atlético-MG
Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG
MONDAY
Palmeiras vs Cuiabá
Alicia Klein – Palmeiras
Amara Moira – Palmeiras
Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras
Julio Gomes – Palmeiras
Menon – Palmeiras
Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras
Milton Neves – Palmeiras
Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras
Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras
Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras