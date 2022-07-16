UOL columnists’ guesses

Closer to the end of the first round, the Campeonato Brasileiro 2022 reaches its 17th round this weekend, with four games being played today (16), five tomorrow (17), and the leader Palmeiras closing the account in a duel against Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque, in an isolated match on Monday (18).

The game that opens the 17th round puts Athletico Paranaense, sixth, and Internacional, third, face to face at Arena da Baixada, at 4:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday (16).

Other outstanding duels are Ceará x Corinthians, today (16), at Castelão, with the São Paulo team once again trying to take their arch-rivals out of the lead, and São Paulo x Fluminense, tomorrow (17), at Morumbi, with two teams that also appear at the top of the table and come packed after great classifications in the Copa do Brasil.

As happens every week, we once again summon the columnists of the UOL Esporte to give their opinions on the main matches of the round. And you, do you already have your guesses? Check out the journalists’ bets:

SATURDAY

Athletico x International

Alicia Klein – Athletico

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Athletico

Julio Gomes – Atletico

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Athletico

Flamengo vs Coritiba

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Flamengo

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Menon – Flemish

Milly Lacombe – Flamengo

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo

Avai vs Santos

Alicia Klein – Santos

Amara Moira – Santos

Danilo Lavieri – Avai

Julio Gomes – Avaí

Menon – Santos

Milly Lacombe – Avaí

Milton Neves – Santos

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Avai

Vitor Guedes – Avaí

Ceará x Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Ceará

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Corinthians

Menon – Ceará

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Ceará

Renato Maurício Prado – Ceará

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Ceará

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

SUNDAY

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo

Botafogo vs Atletico MG

Alicia Klein – Atletico MG

Amara Moira – Atletico MG

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Atlético-MG

Milly Lacombe – Botafogo

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG

MONDAY

Palmeiras vs Cuiabá

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Palmeiras

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras