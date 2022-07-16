US ‘won’t walk away’ from Middle East, says Biden in Saudi Arabia | World

Publicity photo shows, from left to right, Assad bin Tariq al-Said, Foreign Minister of Oman; Mohamed bin Zayed, leader of the United Arab Emirates; Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Egypt; Hamad bin Isa, King of Bahrain; Joe Biden, President of the United States; Mohamed bin Salman, Prince of Saudi Arabia; Adbullah 2nd, King of Jordan; and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi during a summit in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Bandar Al-Jaloud/Royal Saudi Palace/AFP)

1 of 1 Publicity photo shows, from left to right, Assad bin Tariq al-Said, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman; Mohamed bin Zayed, leader of the United Arab Emirates; Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Egypt; Hamad bin Isa, King of Bahrain; Joe Biden, President of the United States; Mohamed bin Salman, Prince of Saudi Arabia; Adbullah 2nd, King of Jordan; and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi during a summit in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Bandar Al-Jaloud/Royal Saudi Palace/AFP)

US President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that Washington will remain fully committed to the Middle East and will not cede US influence to other world powers.

“We will not walk away, nor will we leave a vacuum for China, Russia or Iran to fill,” Biden said during a summit in Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

The last stop on Biden’s trip to the Middle East, the summit brings together the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

The American president intended to take advantage of it to talk about the volatility of oil prices and present his views on Washington’s role in the region.

On Friday, he met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and the “de facto” Saudi ruler, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

READ MORE: Biden meets with Saudi Arabia’s prince and says he does not tolerate another case similar to that of the journalist murdered in 2018

US intelligence has concluded that Mohamed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi of The Washington Post. The crown prince denies having a role in the murder.

In his remarks on Saturday (16), Biden told the Arab leaders gathered there that “the future will be conquered by countries that unleash the full potential of their populations (…), where citizens can question and criticize leaders without fear of reprisals.” “.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has revealed a previously unthinkable divergence between Washington and its main Middle Eastern allies – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – oil giants that are increasingly independent on the international stage.

Also on Saturday, Biden invited his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to visit the United States, in a gesture of rapprochement after months of tensions over the war in Ukraine and other issues.

“We both understand that the challenges we face today only make it that much more important that we spend more time together. I want to formally invite you to the United States, to the Oval Office, before the end of the year,” Biden said at a bilateral meeting in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.

For years the “de facto” ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed formally took office in May after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Khalifa.

The wealthy Gulf state is home to US troops and has been a strategic partner of Washington for decades, but its economic and political ties to Russia are growing.

The Emirates ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, admitted in March that relations with Washington were undergoing a “stress test”.

The statement came after the Emirates abstained from a UN Security Council vote on a resolution for Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.