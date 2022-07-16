Veron enters the crosshairs of Porto, which makes first contact with Palmeiras

Porto is interested in signing forward Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, and has started conversations to understand the player’s situation. The information was published by reporter André Hernan and confirmed by OUR LECTURE.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Verdão understands that Veron is negotiable, but is not willing to sell him for less than 10 million euros (R$ 54.5 million at the current price). Although the club is not facilitating the negotiation of Academy Spawns and wants to keep the starters until the end of the season, the scenario may be different with the winger. Both parties understand a transfer to be positive at this time.

Recently, the player was fined by Palmeiras after being caught partying at dawn, two days before the duel against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil. The young striker received a vote of confidence from Abel Ferreira and was selected as a starter even so and had a good performance, despite wasting some chances to score.

With a contract until the end of June 2026, Gabriel Veron has been working for Alviverde since 2019. The club holds 60% of its economic rights and may be in favor of a negotiation at this time.

Every time Palmeiras surpassed 40,000 fans at Allianz Parque Check out all the audiences of Palmeiras as home team in 2022 Abstract: Palmeiras loses on penalties and is eliminated by São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil Performances: Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Summary: Veron fined and preparation for decisive King Shock

READ MORE: