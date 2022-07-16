VIDEO: Security camera catches PM shooting and killing young man in Recôncavo Baiano; police version contradicts images | Bahia

The crime was committed on the morning of last Friday (15). The images show the moment when Daniel was walking down the street, and a car with the police approached him. The young man put his hands on his head and prepared to approach, but one of the soldiers shot him three times with a large-caliber weapon..

The PM’s note, on the other hand, states that the team was making rounds and, when it tried to approach the young man, “it was shot at”. This version does not match the images recorded by the surveillance camera. In addition, the car the soldiers were in had no vehicle identification.

The police say that there was a retaliation and that Daniel was “hit, disarmed and immediately rescued at the Santo Antônio de Jesus Regional Hospital, but he did not resist”. Still in the images, it is also possible to see that Daniel did not shoot at the police, and was shot at close range..

Also in the note, the police say that a firearm and a vast amount of drug material, such as crack, marijuana and cocaine were seized from Daniel. In the recording, the young man appears to have nothing in his hands..

In the same note that contradicts the images, the PM states that the commander of the 14th Battalion “determined the opening of a military police investigation, in order to determine the circumstances of the fact, which should be concluded within 40 days”.

He also informs that the police officers’ weapons were collected, and that they will be examined. On Friday afternoon, Daniel’s family members staged a protest, with requests for justice, in front of the Technical Police Department (DPT), where the body was being examined.

