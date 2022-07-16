Video shows canceled Xbox exclusive that was never revealed

And it was Phil Spencer’s first task upon arriving on Xbox

Did you know there was a first Xbox exclusive that was canceled in 2001? That’s right, according to the website Axios, Xbox canceled an exclusive game that was being developed for Microsoft’s first console in 2001.

According to the website, the cancellation of Knights of Decaydenso name of the game, was made by Phil Spencer, and it was his first big job on Xbox. The game was being developed by the same developer as Star Wars: X-Wing, which was a big game at the time, and was supposed to be released in 2002.

Totally Games founder Larry Holland commented in the interview that the game was “quite ambitious”, but that it lost credibility during its development, and that he wasn’t even surprised by the cancellation. Finally, he commented that the game’s development schedule was quite tight and that Microsoft’s game managers didn’t have many gaming experiences. Check out the game’s trailer:

