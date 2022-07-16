Wakanda Forever’. Daniel Kaluuya won’t return for sequel

The actor Daniel Kaluuya will not play again W’Kabi in the sequel to Black Pantherin the cinematic universe of Marvel.

It was in 2018 that Kaluuya played W’Kabi for the first time in Black Pantherabout the eponymous hero of the Marvel. The character was the head of security for the Border Tribe of wakanda and the protagonist’s best friend and confidant, T’Challaplayed by the actor Chadwick Bosemanwho passed away in 2020.

According to the same source, Daniel Kaluuya was invited to enter Wakanda Forever. However, his participation was not possible because he would be shooting the next horror film by Jordan Peele, nope. The information was given yesterday (13) per Jacqueline Coleyof site of criticism Rotten Tomatoesin your twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE! It’s official he’s not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) July 13, 2022

Right now, Kaluuya is focused on releasing nopewhich debuts at July, 22. In addition to the actor, the horror and science fiction film has names such as Keke Palmer (emerald), Steven Yeun (Ricky), Barbie Ferreira (Nessie) and Brandon Perea (Angel Torres).

Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for the first time for the Oscar of 2017, for the leading role he played in the first film directed by Jordan Peele, get out. However, the actor would only win his first Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actor in 2021, with the movie Judas and the Black Messiah.

The recordings of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever already finished and the production, carried out by Ryan Coogler, ended in March of this year. After Boseman’s death, the Marvel decided to explore other characters from the world of Black Panther, while honoring the legacy left by the actor.

Lupita Nyong’o (nakia), Danai Gurira (okye), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda) return to the sequel to blockbuster 2018. The actress Dominique Thorne joins the cast as a genius inventor, accompanied by Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta (no paper revealed).