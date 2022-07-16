WD Blue SN570 NVMe — All Blue (And Very Fast)

Anyone who works in content creation knows that, apart from annoying clients, nothing can be more irritating than a slow computer. Because it was with these people in mind that Western Digital launched the WD Blue SN570 NVMe, an internal SSD with high read/write speed that can greatly improve the performance of your machine.

Even without not always realizing it, computers have evolved a lot in the last two decades and of all the improvements that technology has brought us, it is no exaggeration to say that storage units have gained the most. Today having a machine without an SSD is practically unthinkable and if it is an NVMe, even better.

Testing the WD Blue SN570 NVMe

Promising a read speed of up to 3,500 MB/s and a write speed of 3,000 MB/s, I confess that I was curious to see if the Western Digital SSD would do the trick. The way to find out if such speeds would be achieved would be using CrystalDiskMark and I consider the test result to be quite satisfactory.

But before talking about the numbers, let’s go to the configuration in which I used the SSD:

Processor: Intel Core i7 7700, 3.60 GHz

Motherboard: Acer Predator G3-710

Video Card: GeForce RTX 2060 WindForce2 OC 6G

RAM Memory: 16 GB DDR 4 2400 MHz

Moving on to the tests, as can be seen in the image below, on the left, the WD Blue SN570 NVMe was very close to the numbers released by the manufacturer. As a comparison, I performed the same test with a WD_BLACK SN850, which is the drive I’ve been using on my PC for a few months now. It’s worth noting that even with this being an NVMe PCIe 4.0, its performance is being limited by my motherboard, making it run at a speed similar to the new SSD.

Seen this way, performance may not clearly indicate how fast an NVMe device is, so I consider the best benchmark for comparison to be with a SATA SSD. Many faster than an HDD, these drives have become the darlings of anyone looking to make a computer faster, but when put alongside this new generation of SSDs, the beating they take becomes pretty evident.

To better illustrate this difference, I submitted my HyperX Savage 480 GB to the same program and with its 520 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write, the chasm between the two technologies is immense. As can be seen below, we are talking about almost seven times the performance, making the leap from it to NVMe almost as expressive as that from an HDD to an SSD.

However, I was wondering how the WD Blue SN570 NVMe would behave when transferring a 12GB file between the two partitions I created and again the result is impressive. With a speed of around 1.70 GB/s, it took less than ten seconds for the process to complete.

It still remained to know how the unit’s health was, and for that I turned to the Western Digital Dashboard. With it, it is possible to monitor the temperature of the SSD, how much life it has left, how much space has already been used and even the read/write speed.

Right away the program showed me that there was a firmware update to be done and as I monitored its temperature, I saw that it reached 70 °C. Even though it is not something critical and with the temperature hovering around 46 °C, the ideal would be to use a heat sink, so that the WD Blue SN570 NVMe always maintains a temperature closer to when the SSD is idle.

Moving on to the less technical aspects, it is worth mentioning that the unit has a five-year warranty and that, thanks to a partnership between the manufacturer and Adobe, anyone who purchases a WD Blue SN570 NVMe will be entitled to one month of Creative Cloud. This will give you access to the company’s top creative tools such as Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. The gift could be a little more generous, but at least it can help in an emergency.

Conclusion

Available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, the WD Blue SN570 NVMe is an SSD for anyone looking for good performance without having to spend a fortune for it. The 1 TB drive I tested can be found in the R$700 retail range and if we consider how much faster it is compared to a SATA SSD, this is a fully justified investment and will make using the PC much easier. nice.

From opening programs in much less time to transferring files at a very high speed, even starting Windows you can benefit a lot from an NVMe and this one produced by Western Digital manages to combine good performance with an affordable price.

The only advice I can give is: if you’re going to have to keep working with an HDD or even an SSD, it’s best to stay away from NVMe. After experiencing something like the WD Blue SN570, going back to the “prehistory” of storage can be quite traumatic.

