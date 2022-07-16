Wear OS 3: Montblanc releases videos of its new watch without Samsung’s One UI Watch interface

Montblanc published on Thursday (14) a series of videos on its official YouTube channel that show for the first time a smartwatch with the “pure” version of Wear OS 3that is, without the One UI Watch interface used by Samsung. After almost a year of exclusive availability on the Galaxy Watch 4, Wear OS 3 finally gained a new horizon when Montblanc announced the Summit 3. This model obviously lacks Samsung’s user interface and uses the original version of the system. Google. See screenshots:

We can assume that Montblanc did not use a proprietary interface, since the images above show a layout extremely similar to the emulation of the pure version of Wear OS 3. In the video below, the German manufacturer shows how to connect and perform the initial configuration of the Summit 3 Here, you can see the system boot animation:

Then there is a video that gives instructions on how to navigate the smartwatch. Since we are talking about the pure version of Wear OS 3, it is assumed that all commands will be standardized between watches that do not use a proprietary user interface (as is the case with Samsung with the One UI Watch).

The material reveals several areas of the system that share similarities with the look of Android 12, such as rounded buttons, large letters and more intuitive icons. In addition, there are a number of intuitive controls that should be seen on all devices, such as: Press the crown to turn on the screen, access the menu or return to the watch face;

Press the crown twice to open Google Wallet;

Press and hold the crown to open the power menu;

Rotate the crown to scroll the menus up and down;

Press the top button to display recent apps;

Press the top button twice to open the last used app. Manufacturers using Wear OS 3 will also have the option to assign commands to specific physical buttons, as with previous versions of the software. One of the products that should arrive with Wear OS 3 pure is the Google Pixel Watch. The Montblanc Summit 3 is now available at the company’s official North American store for US$1,290 (about R$6,961) – which is certainly not an attractive factor in a market that offers the Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch. Series 7 for prices starting at $249 and $399, respectively.

