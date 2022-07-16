WhatsApp for Windows starts getting quick replies to notifications

This Thursday (14) the WhatsApp development team started releasing a new function in the application for Windows. With the update, you will be able to send quick replies via notifications. That way, you don’t have to open the app on your computer just to answer something short. Again, the information was brought to light by the WABetaInfo website.

It is important to make it clear that the novelty has been released to the WhatsApp Beta for Windows based on Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The new version of the application brings this functionality, to send replies directly from the notification window.

That way, the user no longer needs to open the app just to send a short reply. Just reply directly from the notification. Including, this is a feature very similar to the one already implemented in smartphones. When a new WhatsApp message appears in the notification bar, there is the option to reply directly from it.

The same will happen in the application for Windows. When the alert appears in the lower right corner of the screen, you will see a small text box with the description “Type a reply”, or “Write a reply”, in literal translation. Then just type the answer and click the “Send” button. That simple.

Function gives more convenience and saves time

Our days are increasingly busy and full of tasks and distractions. So the more resources and tools we have to help us save time, the better. And this functionality can be one of those tools.

If you use WhatsApp a lot for work, to chat with your employees or teammates, you will no longer need to open the app just to say “Ok” or to confirm an appointment time. The same goes for friends and family who text you when you’re busy. Just respond briefly in the notification and life goes on.

However, it is important to make it clear that the novelty is only found in the WhatsApp beta for Windows (UWP). If you use the desktop version that still uses framework Electron, this function will not be available.

WhatsApp Beta for Windows (UWP) can now be downloaded by anyone from the Windows Store. But remember, this is an experimental version of the messenger. Therefore, various bugs may occur.

