WhatsApp status gets new alternative

The messaging app should get WhatsApp a new Status feature soon. See how it will work

Found by the WABetaInfo portal in version 2.22.16.3 of the messaging application, one of the new features of WhatsApp is the posting voice messages in Status. The feature is still in the testing phase, so it hasn’t been made available to all users yet.

The WABetaInfo portal released an image where on top of the traditional status post buttons is the option to record audio, also found in the conversations tab. Voice status is only sent to selected people through the app’s settings.

As with text messages, the new functionality will be protected by end-to-end encryption. Briefly, users of beta version WhatsApp will be able to access this new feature.

How does WhatsApp status work?

Similar to Instagram Stories, Whatsapp status, which is available to all users, consists of photos, videos, texts or gifs, which can be posted and will only be available for 24 hours. It can be published to all saved contacts and also only to a specific person in the list. However, only mutual contacts can view your status.

How to create a status

In the status tab, located in the left corner of Whatsapp, you will find an icon of +, click on it. If you choose to write only texts in the status, the pencil icon is for that.

To post media, go to the camera icon and select a photo or video found in your gallery, then just click send.

If you want to send one of your statuses just to a private conversation or to a group, open the status and click on the “more” option. Soon after you will see the option to forward, tap and hold on the post you want to send, if it is more than one tap and hold on each one. After that, just search for the contact or group and send.

Image: Alex Photo Stock / Shutterstock.com