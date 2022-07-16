WhatsApp update could make group admins even more powerful

The group Goal has been releasing a series of updates for its messenger. Recently, some tech blogs have indicated that developers are working on tools to let group administrators Whatsapp more powerful. Although these changes have been demanded for some time, some users have expressed concerns about people who might become a little more authoritarian.

Read more: Meta will introduce paid version of WhatsApp; know the benefits

the new tools

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will grant admins the ability to delete any and all messages sent in the chats of the groups they oversee. Currently, they can only be deleted by the users who originally submitted them, but this new feature – which is yet to undergo beta testing – will be an admin-only privilege.

Still, members will be informed when a message has been deleted from the group, while admins will receive a prompt to confirm if they really want to delete something. Also, the deadline for deleting messages, which is currently up to 1 hour after sending, will be extended to 2 days and 12 hours. It is even an option that is already available for some Android users.

In the end, allowing users to delete messages in conversations made a big difference in the dynamics of the app. Required for years, the updates allowed errors to be corrected, as well as bringing more security to the millions of people who use the service daily. However, the fear that the new update will create some administrators a little more authoritarian has brought some distrust to some users.

Application changes

In recent months, WhatsApp developers, after years of prioritizing the security and privacy of the messenger, such as the expansion of encryption, began to release tools requested for years by users. Among them, the possibility of reacting to messages with emojis, temporary media such as Instagram and listening to audio outside the chats in which they were sent.

In addition, a paid version of the application is being worked on, aimed at those who use WhatsApp Business.