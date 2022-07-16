When will the sequel finally be released? check out

Since Justice League failed in theaters in 2017, much is said about when the Warner Bros. Discovery development of the team’s next film will begin. After the success of Justice League by Zack Snyder at HBO Maxmany fans began asking for the sequel to be canon with the four-hour long.

As the studio goes through a series of various internal overhauls, it’s likely that a new Justice League movie won’t be released anytime soon. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, the producer Charles Roven stated that a new live-action of the team is within the plans of the Warner.

Roven didn’t give more information about the project, so it was not said if it will be a sequel or a soft reboot (like The Suicide Squad in James Gunn). We also don’t know if we will have the return of actors like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and others. Check out the producer’s statement below:

THR: “How does it work between you and Warner/DC? Are you automatically attached to the ‎‎Suicide Squad sequels?‎‎ Do you have a set number (under contract) of movies at DC?‎” Charles Roven: “‎Probably another Justice League movie, ‎‎although that won’t be for a few years.”‎

If it really is a sequel, it remains to be seen which version will be canonical. A report by The New York Times caused controversy when it reported that “Mr. Snyder not part of new DC Films project, with studio execs describing his project on HBO Max [Snyder Cut] like a dead-end street that leads nowhere.”.

Regardless, Snyder himself described his version as situated “somewhere else [no Multiverso DC]”because of the studio’s statement that the film 2017 is canon in the official DCEU timeline. However, the Flash’s solo movie is rumored to bring Justice League by Zack Snyder for the main continuity.

Fans’ desire for the SnyderVerse to be restored depends on a number of logistical situations. Even so, the plan of the current administration of the Warner Bros. Discovery to re-evaluate the current DCEU may leave that possibility open. What are your thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment on our social media!

Warner to adapt Crisis on Infinite Earths in theaters

Since the beginning of 2021, rumors that the DCEU will get a crossover based on the comic book Crisis on Infinite Earths circulate on the internet. This event would explain where Batman from Ben Affleck ended up after the events of the movie The Flash and would feature the meeting of several versions of the main heroes.

According to insiders, a post-credits scene would show Affleck’s Batman in an alternate universe somehow communicating with The Flash (Ezra Miller) and asking the Scarlet Speedster to find him. Some have suggested that this is the “Knightmare”, the timeline in which Darkseid conquered Earth.

the insider KC Walsh suggested months ago that the current plan is to build the event little by little, adding: “If that wasn’t already obvious”, potentially alluding to announced projects. It is very likely that the Flash movie will be the first to unite multiple franchises based on DC Comics properties.

