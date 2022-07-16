where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Avaí and Santos face each other today (16), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Ressacada stadium, in a duel valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe has not yet defined its new coach after firing Fabián Bustos and will have, again, the assistant and interim Marcelo Fernandes in charge.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Ressacada, in Florianópolis (SC), at 7 pm (from Brasília).

Possible lineups

Hawaii: Vladimir; Arthur Chaves, Rafael Vaz and Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker, Eduardo and Guilherme Bissoli. Technician: Eduardo Barroca.

saints: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Marcelo Fernandes (interim)

embezzlement

Avaí does not have Muriqui, Morato, Rômulo, Paulo Baya, Galdezani and Bressan, all in the medical department.

Santos does not have Maicon (calf injury), Lucas Pires (knee injury), Sandry (thigh injury) and Rodrigo Fernández (muscle wear).

Arbitration

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Latest results

Avaí lost 4-0 away from home to Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship. Santos beat Corinthians 1-0 at Vila Belmiro, but was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil because of the 4-0 defeat at Neo Química Arena.