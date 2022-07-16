The Internacional fan will have a hard time right away for the match against Athletico Paranaense, watching the game. The confrontation between the two teams takes place next Saturday (16), at 16:30, at Estádio Joaquim Américo Guimarães, better known as Arena da Baixada, for the seventeenth round of the Brasileirão.

However, as ordered by the people of Paraná, the game will not be broadcast on TV. For the games played in this stadium, under the control of the Hurricane, there is no transmission on pay TV channels. The team from Paraná only has an agreement with Globo for open TV games, which will not be the case, and with that, there will be no broadcast of the confrontation against Inter on Premiere channels.

The methods to watch the match are limited and it can only be followed through Furacão Live, the club’s own streaming platform, which costs R$ 24.90 per month and, in addition to the team’s home games, also has exclusive content.

Which channel will broadcast Athletico-PR x Inter live?

Athletico games are only broadcast on TV when the team is visiting or when they happen in prime time for open TV. However, those who live abroad can try to watch it through OneFootball, a platform that reaches more than 100 countries and which has the rights to broadcast Brasileirão Play content, including the rights to five live games per round.

In addition to the Hurricane’s own website for home games, several local radio stations in Rio Grande do Sul will broadcast the game. Sports websites will also do the real time of the match, with play by play, for the fan who will not have other ways to follow.

In all, there are 16 matches and 26 points won by Clube do Povo. There are seven wins, seven draws and only two defeats so far. Currently, Hurricane has just one point less than Internacional, and even so it is three positions behind in the table.