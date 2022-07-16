White Noise: People who make money recording sounds like rain and washing machine

Almudena de Cabo

15 July 2022

In the wave of podcasts, a new product seems to be gaining more and more followers: recording the sound of a washing machine, fan or rain has become a new business and has led some people to record this type of sound, known as white noise, like a successful business.

White noise podcasters recreate a world of calm, with which they help thousands of listeners to focus, calm down or sleep in a time of high noise pollution. You just need to check the lists of the most popular video and audio platforms to see the great reception of this type of content.

On YouTube, you can find videos like “Celestial White Noise”, with 57 million views, or “White noise for babies to sleep”, with more than 28 million views. The new wave increasingly involves podcasts with this type of noise, ideal for masking or covering other ambient sounds, such as cars, construction or dogs barking.

“I think everyone is looking for ways to sleep better. Some people turn to medication. I prefer to find other ways. I’ve always found white noise and the sounds of nature to be the best way to help with rest,” explains Todd Moore, an American businessman from success that has been recording white noises for over twelve years, first for his app and then for the “Tmsoft’s White Noise Sleep Sounds” podcast.

Moore started with a free app in 2009 called “White Noise Lite,” which has over 170,000 reviews on Apple’s App Store alone.

“The idea of ​​creating a white noise app came about when the iPhone came out and created an app store. One of the ideas I had was that since I always slept with the fan on, I wanted to see if I could record the sound and load it on a device, instead of having to always turn on the fan. That’s more or less how it all started,” he recalls.

“I started walking around my house recording all kinds of different noises like the air conditioning. I would go out into the garden and record crickets and rain and other nature sounds. So I would put it all in an app. It was very simple at first. I had maybe ten sounds that I could hear all night. That was the trick,” he reports.

“The challenge was to get an audio that lasted ten hours without any interruption. This was perhaps what took me the most time, but then I managed to overcome that barrier. I wasn’t trying to make money, I just thought that maybe I could help someone, so I left the platform as a free download.”

“After a while, I found that everyone was downloading and using the app. I started getting hundreds of emails.”

A few years ago, given the growing interest in podcasts, a world that Moore had always liked, he decided to also post his noise bank in an audio-only version, in episodes that last nine hours.

“We upload new sounds every week, which are complementary. I thought this might be a good way to bring the app closer to people.”

“We started making a lot of money, getting a lot of attention, and the app exploded. But nobody expected us to have 50,000 listeners a day. It’s amazing,” explains Moore.

a profitable business

With the world of podcasts booming, Moore’s company currently has another five employees, three of whom are full-time. The app creator considers the project as a profitable business.

“We are doing very well”, he limits himself to replying, not wanting to go into financial details.

According to an article published by Bloomberg, podcasting platform Anchor pays Moore a total of $12.25 for every 1,000 plays. At the end of the month, it is assumed that the value will reach US$ 18,375 (R$ 99.3 thousand).

And this would just be the money raised at Anchor, not counting the amount received through the app itself, which has about one and a half million active users.

In the app, Moore also offers, in addition to the free version (which includes ads), a paid version for US$ 2.99 (R$ 16.20).

Despite the proliferation of these podcasts, it’s hard to know who’s really behind most of them.

“Some are copies. People steal the sounds and republish them”, comments Moore about the difficulty of proving whether that fan that appears in a certain content was recorded by the creator or pirated.

Problems monetizing podcasts

Being able to monetize a podcast is tricky. Only a few can make a living out of it, as Francisco Izuzquiza, Spanish podcaster and founder of Yes We Cast, highlights, a company specialized in producing and consulting this type of content.

“In the current context, there is more funding and resources. Therefore, there is more possibility to create new formats and develop content, such as white noise. It is wonderful that there is this option of consumption and that it is a professional activity”, he told the BBC.

What worries Izuzquiza is the expectation created around this type of podcast, and that it will be seen as “a new gold rush”, with which it would be possible to make a lot of money.

“In fact, 99% of people who start a podcast, like YouTube, blogs and social media, either don’t earn anything or take a long time to make any money or get rich.”

Including dynamic commercials or advertisements at the beginning of sound files so as not to interrupt the white noise audio itself is the best way to monetize them, says the consultant.

“Who knows, tomorrow a brand might sponsor a white noise podcast?”, he predicts.

White noise in Latin America

White noise podcasts seem to be limited to the Anglo-Saxon world at the moment. Both Moore and Izuzquiza explain that this is because almost everything always starts in the US market.

“I don’t know people who make white noise, but some are dedicated to recording ambient sounds, for example. Why doesn’t this happen in other parts of the world? I think we’re just not at the same level of production in the US. front. This is clearly being seen in the podcasts”, says Izuzquiza.

“I think there are simply people doing things in the United States that haven’t been done elsewhere, and there’s also a question of demographics and the number of producers,” he says.

In Izuzquiza’s opinion, there is certainly someone making white noise in Latin America.

“I would be surprised if someone hasn’t started yet. My question is how long will they last because chances are the amount of money raised might not be enough to make the business viable.”

“We’ll see if white noise podcasts become a significant phenomenon or not. And that could take months or years,” he concludes.