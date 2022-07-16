Will the James Webb Super Telescope Find Extraterrestrial Life?

posted on 07/15/2022 06:00



(credit: Photos: NASA/Disclosure)

Science had a great time earlier this week. The release of the first set of records made by the James Webb Space Super Telescope is considered by many, and almost unanimously, to be the most important moment in astronomy in all of history. It is certain that we will advance a lot in the discovery of the expansion of the universe, the formation of galaxies, the emergence of stars, among many other feats that will occur in the coming years.

Two images in particular caught my attention. The first is the deep field of the universe. It’s basically the telescope looking at a small piece of space, collecting faint light and revealing extremely distant objects. Thus, we were introduced to countless galaxies, some of which existed more than 13 billion years ago, and stars when the universe was still a “child”. There are infinities of possibilities of new worlds, with the probable existence of chemical elements that we don’t even know about.

So we’re back to an old existential question. With so many new worlds to explore, are we alone in the universe? It is a question that has no answer for a simple reason: science can neither prove nor deny. So, it becomes a much more philosophical discussion, of beliefs, than based on facts. And we are left with the famous phrase of the American astronomer, astrophysicist, cosmologist, writer and presenter Carl Sagan hammering in our mind: “If there is no life outside Earth, then the universe is a great waste of space”.

Another image that fascinated me was the Carina Nebula. The comparison of the record made by James Webb with that of Hubble, the previous space telescope, shows how far we can go with science. There are so many new details shown, such as the nursery of stars, that we are still very far from understanding how nature works in all its fullness.

I’m sure it’s a debate that we’ll mature with the next generations, after all, we’re still in its infancy in space exploration — less than 100 years ago we didn’t even know about the existence of other galaxies besides ours: it wasn’t until 1924 that scientist Edwin Powell Hubble (who gave name to the telescope) measured the distance of the Andromeda Galaxy and saw that it was very far away and outside the Milky Way. The next 100 years will be even more fascinating. You can be sure.