Windows 11 Media Player is updated to… rip music from CD?! – Technoblog

THE Microsoft launched the Windows 11 to improve some of the system’s tools only later. Among them is the Media Player. New versions of the media player have been released since late 2021. An update came out this week. Believe me: its main attribute is the function of “ripping” music CDs.

Media Player “Rip CD” Function for Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

It’s a surprising decision, after all, this isn’t the 2000s and CD/DVD drives are a rarity on today’s PCs. In addition, many people do well with services like Spotify and YouTube Music to listen to music.

But it is likely that Microsoft wants to make the Windows 11 media player as functional or more functional than the classic Windows Media Player. That’s why, in March, the company introduced support for playing audio CDs in the tool.

The next step, we now know, is to allow the new Media Player to also rip tracks from music CDs — “ripping” a CD is just that.

By default, the tool extracts tracks to files in ACC, with bit rate varying between 96 and 320 Kbps, explains the Ars Technica. But WMA, FLAC and ALAC formats are also supported.

MP3 support? Well, that’s a notable absence. Microsoft doesn’t explain why the audio extraction doesn’t work with this format. This aspect causes even more astonishment if we take into account that the old Windows Media Player has this feature.

A possible explanation is the fact that the new Media Player is based on Groove Music and not the classic player, which has more functions. Another is a possible restriction on codec licensing. But who knows MP3 support won’t show up in a future release?

Ah, Microsoft also revealed that it is migrating the association of certain video formats from the Movies & TV app to the Media Player.

Revamped in Camera app

Camera app for Windows 11 (image: publicity/Microsoft)

It’s not just the Media Player that has undergone recent changes. The program Camera was also updated, but to have a more elegant appearance and in keeping with the visual standard of Windows 11.

In terms of features, the tool gained support for scanning QR codes and barcodes.

For now, new versions of both apps are only available on the Windows Insider Program Dev Channel.