With its end coming, NASA’s Boeing 747 still reveals something unexpected in space

NASA’s Boeing 747SP – Image: Ben/CC BY-ND 2.0, via Flickr





One of the most unique Boeing 747s in the world is about to say goodbye to its career in the skies, but in its last international mission before retirement, the Jumbo Jet continues to show what it is capable of in observations of the universe.

Within the Orion Nebula is a massive cluster of stars known as Trapezium stars. Winds from the trapezoid stars blow a blob of dust and gas into the area in front of them, called Orion’s Veil.

Most of Orion’s Veil is sparse, with most of its gas in the bubble wall. The wall, or shell of Orion’s Veil, is about a light-year thick and expands toward us. And recent observations by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), aboard NASA’s Boeing 747SP, using the German Receiver for Astronomy at Terahertz Frequencies (GREAT), have identified some unexpected features in it.

“The bubble – approximately seven light-years in diameter – must be a nearly spherical structure, but we found a bulge in its northwest part,” said Ümit Kavak, a postdoctoral researcher at SOFIA, based at the Ames Research Center at NASA in Silicon Valley, California, who is the lead author of a recent paper describing the studies.

SOFIA’s observations show the emission of ionized carbon from this bulge, which Kavak used to determine its size, structure and how it is expanding, in hopes of discovering its origins and future.

Shaped like a lying “U”, the bulge extends far beyond the shell of the Veil of Orion. It’s a likely place for the shell to break, and the top of the chimney-shaped ledge seems to imply that it already has.

Image: NASA





“When you break through the Veil’s shell, you effectively start stirring up a cosmic soup of gas and dust adding turbulence,” Kavak said.

“This is not the most appetizing soup, but it is one of the ways to form new stars or limit future star formation,” added Alexander Tielens, a researcher at the University of Leiden and another author of the paper.

This turbulence affects the density, temperature and chemistry of its surrounding region, which can lead to the creation or destruction of star formation sites.

The group also identified a second, weaker bulge, which they plan to investigate further in a future publication. Together, these bumps affect the entire morphology of the Orion Nebula.

The Boeing 747 SOFIA reached full operational capability in 2014, and its mission will be completed by September 30, 2022. Until then, it will continue its regular operations, including more scientific flights, such as the current deployment in New Zealand, the last scheduled international .

NASA information



