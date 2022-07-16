Wonder Woman actress to star in new action movie

One of Wonder Woman’s biggest stars has been cast in Role Play, a new action movie from director Thomas Vincent.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Queen Hippolyta in the DC films, joins stars Kaley Cuoco, Bill Nighy and David Oyelowo in the new thriller (via Collider).

Details about Nielsen’s role are being kept under wraps, as are plot details. Kaley Cuoco, from Harley Quinn, is the protagonist.

The story follows a young couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives and relationships are turned upside down when they discover secrets about each other’s pasts.

Seth Owen is writing the film, which does not yet have a release date.

Connie Nielsen is expected to return in Wonder Woman 3

For now in development, Wonder Woman 3 will mark the last film of the heroine with Gal Gadot in the role, and Patty Jenkins in the direction.

Nielsen is set to return as Queen Hippolyta in the feature film, which will take place in the present day. She returned in Wonder Woman 1984, and in the DCEU continuity, in more current years, the Queen of the Amazons is alive.

So far, there are no further details on Wonder Woman 3. For now, the two previous films can be watched on HBO Max.