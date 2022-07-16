World’s darkest Porsche 911 unveiled in Japan







Porsche 911 customized by Pit One Customs workshop Photo: Playback/Internet

Have you ever thought about driving an invisible car? A workshop in Japan recently released a sample of what such an experience would look like – or at least something similar. A Porsche 911 received a Musou Black paint job. Considered one of the darkest inks in the world, the black hue is capable of absorbing up to 99.4% of visible light. The result is an almost 2D look of the German sports car, with the exception of items such as the headlights and taillights.

For comparison, conventional black paints usually absorb between 94% and 98% of light. The service was performed by the Pit One Customs workshop, which is located in the city of Gifu (Japan). According to the site’s owners, the “world’s darkest” Porsche 911 was made for demonstration purposes only, and will not be offered for sale.





Porsche 911 customized by Pit One Customs workshop Photo: Playback/Internet

In addition, the sports car was not allowed to circulate during the night on the streets precisely because of the difficulty of being seen. Visually, the result is impressive. Part of the lines and creases of the Porsche 911 are no longer visible even during the day, due to the absorption of light reflections.



















The entire process of customizing the Porsche 911 was posted in a video on the Pit One Customs YouTube channel. Despite this, the model is the darkest car in the world. The Musou Black hue is – just barely – behind the Vantablack paintwork, which was presented by BMW at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. At the time, the German automaker showed a unit of the X6 painted in this color.

Developed in the UK, Vantablack paint is made up of atomic-thick carbon nanotubes that absorb up to 99.965% of visible light. However, Vantablack’s application is aimed at military and space use, especially in satellites and aircraft. In addition to the high cost, the shade is not available for civilian commercialization. Musou Black acrylic paint can be purchased normally.