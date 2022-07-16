Xiaomi 12S Ultra beats iPhone 13 Pro Max in gaming performance test

The new Xiaomi 12S Ultra barely hit the market and managed to dethrone the iPhone 13 Pro Max when it comes to performance. The news was revealed this weekend by influencer Golden Reviewer, who is known for doing smartphone reviews and comparisons.

According to its latest test, Qualcomm has finally managed to match the performance of the Apple A15 Bionic with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 – at least in the smartphone world.

That’s because, in a test done using the game Genshin Impact, it was possible to notice that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is more optimized.

Using the maximum graphics setting and stressing the Chinese smartphone’s cooling system, the influencer reached 57.7 FPS with a temperature of 42.3 degrees.

See the table below: