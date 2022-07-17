10 fun items to have at home

Today is World Emoji Day, the most creative and funniest form of communication of the 21st century.

The date, July 17, was not chosen by chance. This is precisely the day that appears in the “calendar” emoji on iOS. Apple chose to show this date on the sticker because it was on this day in 2002 that the iCal calendar app was released on macOS.

And curiosities about emojis is not lacking. Did you know, for example, that a pack of more than 170 faces was included in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York? Well, that’s true and it happened almost six years ago.

Since then, the presence of these icons in our lives has only grown. They are no longer used exclusively in conversations and internet posts and became prints on t-shirts, notebooks, kitchen accessories and decoration items.

And for you to be inspired, we’ve separated a list of 10 fun products with this theme.

Love emoji mouse pad – Geek Vip

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 29.90*

Made of fabric and with a padded backing, this ergonomic stand makes the mouse easy to use. Its shape helps to avoid fatigue and injuries. Measures 20 cm x 25 cm, with the padded part measuring 4 cm high.

Emoji Pad with Sunglasses – Yaay

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 49.90*

Measuring 40 cm and weighing only 800 g, the emoji pillow with sunglasses can be used to decorate the bedroom, living room and even the office, making the environment more relaxed. It is made of polyester and is already filled with siliconized polyester fiber.

Printed Notes – Post-it

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 14.56*

For stationery lovers, emoji post-its cannot be missed. Each pack comes with two blocks, in a round format, with 30 sheets each. There are four different faces. Each post-it measures 7.62 cm x 7.62 cm. Ideal for leaving paper or diary reminders.

Notebook of 10 subjects – Foroni

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 99.39*

For those who want to make studying more fun, notebooks with emoji covers are perfect. The kit comes with four notebooks of 10 subjects, each with 200 sheets and a hardcover. It even has a unicorn print.

Hilarious emoji mouse pad – Perform

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 14.99*

The rubberized base makes the product non-slip, allowing more precise movements with the mouse. Made of neoprene, it has a magnet on the back, to also be used in the decoration of refrigerators or as message boards.

Thermal oven glove and sideboard – Geek Vip

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 39.90*

The kit comes with a thermal glove and a trimmer. Instead of the fire emoji, however, the print gave preference to the face licking its lips. The accessories are made of neoprene, so to clean just a damp cloth with water and neutral soap is enough. So it doesn’t run the risk of staining or fading — and you’ll never burn your hand picking up a hot dish from the oven again.

Slippers – Firmlly

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 162.56*

Made of velvet, with non-slip soles made of EVA plastic, these slippers will keep your feet warm and comfortable, especially on cold winter days. The shoes are unisex and can be found in sizes 35 to 43.

Kit 4 emoji cup holders – Geek Vip

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 18.90*

The kit comes with four neoprene cup holders, each with a different expression. They measure 9 cm in diameter. When cleaning, just use a damp cloth with water and neutral soap. That way, you keep the print colors longer.

Decorative lamp – Cormilu

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 171.61*

Handcrafted, the LED light string comes with several balls with assorted emojis, made of cotton. Each ball measures 6 cm. According to the manufacturer, the product has flame retardant wire and is approved by Inmetro. The light fixture is 220 volts.

Pool inflatable mattress / island – Intex

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 270.31*

The inflatable mattress holds one or two people and supports up to 200 kg. It has air chambers to improve safety and stability. Made of vinyl, it is extremely resistant, according to the manufacturer. It weighs 2.9 kg and measures 35.6 cm x 7.9 cm x 30.5 cm.

A tip: do you usually shop online? Subscribing to Amazon Prime can be a good alternative. With the first month of free trial and then for only R$ 14.90, you have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil.

*Prices and listing were checked on July 14, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.