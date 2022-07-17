15 Best Movies Released by Netflix in 2022 So Far

Revista Bula made a selection of the best film productions released or distributed by Netflix in 2022, based on the ratings given by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and by the public on IMDb. Among the films are also those that premiered at festivals in 2021, but that only arrived on the platform in 2022. All those selected had average scores above 6/10. Highlights for “The Beast of the Sea” (2022), by Chris Williams; “Trees of Peace” (2022), by Alanna Brown; and “The Soldier Who Wasn’t There,” John Madden. The titles available on Netflix are in alphabetical order and do not follow classification criteria.

The Beast of the Sea, Chris Williams Disclosure / Netflix In the days when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were true heroes, Jacob Holland was the best known of them all. Now, the famous adventurer will come across Maisie Brumble, a young woman who has stowed away on his ship. She will become a faithful and unexpected ally on an adventurous journey through unexplored places.

Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater Disclosure / Netflix In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

Shooting High, Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Trees of Peace, Alanna Brown Disclosure / Netflix In April 1994, four women from different backgrounds and beliefs hide together in a cubicle during the Genocide Against the Tutsis in Rwanda, where they spend months on the edge of survival. The experience of suffering and terror unites them in an unbreakable alliance of brotherhood. After being freed, they lead a movement for the rehabilitation of their country.

The Voice of Empowerment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali Productions Gangubai was tricked by her lover, who took her to Mumbai with a promise to make her a Bollywood star. However, he sold her as a prostitute. Years later, Gangu becomes something of a female lead and the brothel girls become her family. So, she decides to enter politics to defend these women. Her journey is fraught with challenges, adversaries and social stigmas that will bring out her strongest side in Gangu.

Against Ice, Peter Flinth Anders Overgaard / Netflix In 1909, the Arctic Expedition of Denmark, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, tries to resist the US claim to northeast Greenland. According to the North American country, Greenland was part of the United States, which had split into another piece of land. Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his colleague Iver Iverson to find proof that Greenland is an island. The journey, however, will prove to be much more complicated than expected, subjecting the expeditionaries to hunger, extreme fatigue, polar bear attack and paranoia.

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar Disclosure / Sony Pictures Entertainment After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Munich: On the Edge of War, Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

The Bombardment, Ole Bornedal Lasse Frank / SF Studios The film recounts the bombing of the French School in Copenhagen on March 21, 1945. The Royal Air Forces led an attack on the Gestapo headquarters in Denmark at Shell House. However, the attack had tragic consequences when one of the bombs fell in the vicinity of the French School, leading soldiers to believe that the educational institution was the target. In all, 104 people were killed, of which 86 were children. The film tells the story from the point of view of the school children and nuns, as well as resistance fighters captured at Gestapo headquarters.

The Tinder Scam, Felicity Morris Joshua Wilks / Netflix The documentary tells the story of con artist Shimon Hayut, arrested in 2019 for impersonating a millionaire playboy on Tinder and committing hundreds of thousands of dollar fraud against women. The story of the prolific criminal and the victims who had the courage to bring him down is told in this film. Among the girlfriends, Cecilie Fjellhoy, who met Hayut on the app and, after being tricked, went after revenge and discovered many more victims.

The Adam Project, Shawn Levy Doane Gregory / Netflix Adam Reed is a 13-year-old boy who lost his father a year ago. One day, he finds an injured pilot hiding in his house’s garage. This mysterious man is Adam himself many years older, who has gone back in time to undertake a secret mission. Together, they must embark on an adventure into the past to save their father. However, there’s a problem: the two Adams don’t get along at all.

Ruby Rescue, Katt Shea Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ultimately inspires him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.

The Soldier Who Wasn’t There, John Madden Giles Keyte / Netflix In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are summoned to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in reality, Greece. Inspired by a true story.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt, SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations for the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.