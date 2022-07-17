18th to 22nd of July 2022 movies

The Afternoon Session films for the week of July 18th to 22nd are for all tastes. TV Globo will show two animations throughout the week, in addition to genres such as comedy, drama and romance. Monday opens the new wave of films with Miss Congeniality 2, starring Sandra Bullock. The broadcasts always start at 15:30, after the special edition of O Cravo e a Rosa.

Monday, July 18th has Miss Congeniality 2 in this week’s Afternoon Session

The week begins with the comedy Miss Congeniality 2, starring Sandra Bullock and Regina King. In this follow-up to the 2000s hit, police officer Gracie Hart doesn’t handle her newfound national fame well. After going undercover as a contestant in a beauty pageant to arrest criminals, she has become famous across the country, which prevents her from working undercover on new cases. Gracie is given a new high-profile role at the FBI, but soon she must return to her roots when friends Stan Fields and Cheryl Frazier are kidnapped.

Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Directed by: John Pasquin

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Ernie Hudson, Regina King, Enrique Murciano

Nationality: American and Australian

Year: 2005

Time: 3:30 pm

+ Hot Screen: in addition to Miss Congeniality 2, Globo will also show Overcoming: The Miracle of Faith on the Hot Screen this Monday, a true story about a child who was presumed dead for a few minutes and after the mother’s prayer came back to life. The film starts at 10:35 pm, after the soap opera Pantanal.

Watch the movie trailer from the afternoon session of the week:

Tuesday, July 19 – The Little Prince

On Tuesday, among the films of the Afternoon Session of the week, the French animation The Little Prince will be shown. The feature is an adaptation of the literary work of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, classic among readers. In the story, a little girl has just moved with her mother, who is controlling and obsessive about her daughter’s steps, as she wants her to enter a prestigious school.

Before long, she gets to know her neighbor better, a man who causes an accident with a propeller that ends up at the girl’s house. She goes on to investigate how the object got there and you tell her the story of a little prince who had a curious encounter with a pilot in the desert.

Original Title: The Little Prince

Cast of voice actors: Larissa Manoela, Marcos Caruso, Priscila Amorim, Sergio Cantú, Elcio Romar, Márcio Simões, Aline Ghezzi, Hércules Franco, Isaac Bardavid, Marco

Directed by: Mark Osborne

French nationality

Year: 2015

Time: 3:30 pm

Watch the trailer:

Wednesday, July 20th has The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins

On Wednesday, the movie from the Afternoon Session of the week will show the story of a 12-year-old girl who is already used to living in foster homes. In her new endeavor, she goes to see Maime Trotter, but she doesn’t intend to stay there for long. The young woman plans an escape to find her birth mother.

Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins

Cast: Bill Cobbs, Glenn Close, Julia Stiles, Kathy Bates, Octavia Spencer, Sophie Nélisse

Directed by: Stephen Herek

Nationality: American

Year: 2015

Time: 3:30 pm

+Football at 21:20 – Match between Corinthians x Coritiba. Check the local schedule for your region to see which game is on display.

+What Story is This Porchart? at 11:45 pm – After the football match, you will follow the program by Fábio Porchat that brings together stories from famous and anonymous people.

Thursday, July 21st is with The New Cinderella in the Afternoon Session of the week

In this romantic comedy, as the title implies, a retelling of the classic Cinderella story takes place. Starring Hillary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, the plot follows the life of young Sam Montgomery, a high school student who lives with her stepmother Fiona and her daughters. They all treat her very badly at home and at the family cafeteria, where Sam works harder than anyone else.

She dreams of getting into a prestigious university and leaving home for good. When she meets a guy online, Sam doesn’t think he’s going to be the most popular boy in school under cover. Afraid of rejection, she hides her real identity.

Original Title: A Cinderella Story

Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina King, Julie Gonzalo

Directed by: Mark Rosman

Nationality: American and Canadian

Year: 2004

Time: 3:30 pm

Friday, July 22 – Rio 2

The week will end with the animation Rio 2, by Brazilian director Carlos Saldanha. In this sequel, the audience sees the current life of Blu, the blue macaw who left his home in the United States and came to Brazil. Now, he is with Jade and the couple have three children. At the beginning of the story, they leave the wonderful city behind and set out to venture through Brazil until they reach the Amazon, where a family reunion will take place. Blu will have to face his fears and escape Nigel.

Original Title: Rio 2

Cast: Jake T. Austin, Carlinhos Brown, Jemaine Clement, Jesse Eisenberg, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Andy Garcia

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

Nationality: American and Canadian

Year: 2014

Time: 3:30 pm

+ owl I at 3:05 am: the film shown will be Working with the Enemy, which shows a desperate man who has just lost his home and accepts to work with the real estate agent who was responsible for his case.

+ owl 2 at 4:45 am: The film The Stepfather, with actor Penn Badgley, from the Netflix series You will be screened. In the film, a young man returns home from military school and meets his mother’s new boyfriend. The stepfather looks cool at first, but hides dangerous secrets.

Watch the trailer for the movie Rio 2, which will be shown in this week’s Afternoon Session:

