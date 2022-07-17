4 Signs Your Neighbor Stole Your Password and Is Using Your Wi-Fi

Paying dearly for a private hammock for others to use is not worth it, even because the hammocks are sold as private. In addition, the more devices connected, the worse the connection. If there is a suspicion of password theft, before changing it, pay attention to some factors related to the configuration of the modem offered by the operator.

Some individuals act in bad faith, trying to take advantage of the signature of others, even using applications that have this function. Of course, some people may have accidentally discovered a way to log in. Just in case, two ways to prevent intruders are: turn off WPS when not in use and set a secure password.

Check out some factors to watch out for to see if they are stealing your Wi-Fi

lower speed

If your internet is slow, especially at specific times of the day, start to suspect if the network is operating normally. Restart the modem, disconnect the cables and turn the device back on. Not improving, call the service provider.

unknown devices

Go to your modem’s settings and check if there are any devices you don’t know connected. If so, there is someone stealing your signal and just set up a new login to disconnect all unknown devices.

SPAM alerts

Spam alerts linked to unrecognized sites, in addition to viruses, can identify that a person has discovered your password and even ID. If it’s just the first option, follow the same sequence as in the previous topic and change the password.

unusual ads

When browsing the internet and seeing ads that have nothing to do with your interests and those of your family, do a speed test and even change your internet name, so that others don’t suspect it’s your network.