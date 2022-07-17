5 celebrities who have been caught stealing







Unlike Ryder and Spears, Megan Fox only confessed that she stole an item from the market during her teens. Photo: Shutterstock / Celebrities and Celebrities

As much as celebrities’ lives seem full of glitz and glamour, these aspects may not be enough to stop them from shoplifting. With gigantic bank accounts, luxury items and designer gifts, it seems unbelievable that celebrities are caught shoplifting. However, it has happened several times.

Even for some celebrities, money and fame don’t stop the compulsion to shoplift and the emotion they feel when trying to get out of the situation. Therefore, we separate a list with some of these cases:

Lindsay Lohan





Lindsay Lohan | Photo: Shutterstock / Celebrities and Celebrities

Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan has had several legal problems during her career. In 2011, when she was already on probation for a drinking-related incident, Lohan got into trouble again when she walked out of a jewelry store wearing a $2,500 necklace.

Britney Spears





Britney Spears | Photo: Shutterstock / Celebrities and Celebrities

During her struggles in 2007, when she also shaved her head, Britney Spears allegedly stole a wig from a store in Hollywood. Along with the item, she also took a lighter from a gas station.

Kesha





Kesha | Photo: Shutterstock / Celebrities and Celebrities

Unlike the other mentions on this list, Kesha stole out of necessity. Before she was a huge pop star, the singer was homeless and penniless, so she stole food to survive.

Megan Fox





Megan Fox | Photo: Shutterstock / Celebrities and Celebrities

Now with her career established, Megan Fox was once an ordinary young woman who lived in Tennessee, in the United States. At the time, the Transformers star of three, mother of three, admitted to stealing makeup from Walmart when she was younger.

Winona Ryder





Winona Ryder | Photo: Shutterstock / Celebrities and Celebrities

The “Stranger Things” actress has perhaps the most infamous incident of known celebrity theft. In 2001, she was arrested for stealing $5,500 worth of clothing and accessories on Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. She didn’t work in Hollywood again until 2006, but she also credits the event with saving her life.

“I think a lot of people think that’s what sent me in another direction, but I was starting to have some problems a few years earlier. In a weird way, it was almost like the best thing that could have happened,” she told Interview magazine. in 2013.