Following in the footsteps of the last part of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to bring the same mix of daring characters, stunning CGI and quirky humor to the big screen. Taika Waititi is back behind the camera, which is great news for many, as he’s recently been on a roll with several hits in film and TV.

There is little doubt that Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the biggest box office hits this year. Viewers will be thirsty for more after the end credits, but MCU fans will likely get caught up in Phase 4. Chris Hemsworth to the impressive catalog of waititithese films are sure to satisfy fans of Thor until the next big MCU epic.

Check out below 5 movies to watch if you liked Thor: Love and Thunder

Jojo Rabbit

another movie from waititi that is worth checking out is Jojo Rabbit, which uses a combination of humor and war history to tell a unique coming-of-age story. After being recruited into the junior section of Hitler Youth Johannes “Jojo” Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) is faced with the dilemma of giving in to his colleagues or thinking for himself and standing up for what is right.

Himself waititi plays a goofy version of Adolf Hilter , which Jojo envisioned to help him deal with day-to-day stress. excellent performance of waititi, Davis and Scarlett Johansson (like Jojo’s mother) combined with witty nonsense make Jojo Rabbit a success.

The Suicide Squad

Director James Gunn has brought some great characters to the DCEU and many of them have been introduced to audiences in Suicide squad. characters like peacemaker, King Shark and starro help make The Suicide Squad such a fun movie to watch. It’s a refreshing change from the dark plots and themes that some of the other recent DCEU films have explored.

Mad Max: Fury Road

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the Furious Empress (Charlize Theron) teams up with vigilante Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to escape the wrath of the tyrant Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). the fans of Chris Hemsworth will be happy to hear he’s gearing up for the role of Max in the upcoming Furiosa prequel.

v for Vendetta

written by Wachowski sisters, v for Vendetta stands out as one of the best movie adaptations of graphic novels that is not necessarily considered a superhero movie. The story goes on V (Hugo Weaving)a terrorist rebel fighting oppressors on the grimy streets of government-run London.

The dark Knight

The dark Knight It is considered one of the greatest live-action Batman films to date. It’s the best performance Christian Bale as Batmanhas a strong villain (joker) played by one of the best actors of his generation (Heath Ledger), and has a plot that leaves the audience hanging from beginning to end. It’s simply one of the best superhero movies ever made.

