8 Hollywood Stars Who Ruined Their Productions By Revealing Spoilers – Movie News

As hard as they try, some stars can’t hold back the excitement of the projects they’re involved in.
Who likes spoilers? When it comes to a long-awaited movie with such beloved actors, withholding information and animation until movie time seems impossible. Many fans resort to blocking certain words on twitter, stay away from social media for a while and do everything in their power so that the surprise is only revealed in the movie theater or when they get home to watch the long-awaited series.
However, it is not always the people themselves who spread spoilers out there. There are those actors who are so excited to participate in productions that fans are waiting for, that they often spread spoilers in interviews or on their social media – yes, Tom Holland, we are talking about yourself.
Therefore, the I love cinema separated the best (and worst) spoilers that Hollywood stars spoke and (almost) spoiled their production.
Tom Holland – Many MCU Movies
Already mentioned in the text, the “spoiler king” could not go unnoticed on this list. Tom Holland is like every Marvel fan, he can’t hold back the excitement of being among one of the most prestigious superhero groups in the world. To list some of the times that Holland has already spread spoilers out there, we can mention the illustrious moment when the star did a live where he received a confidential file of the poster for Avengers: Infinity War (2019) and revealed it to his fans.
Nor can we forget when the actor revealed his character’s ending in Infinity War, speaking “I’m alive!”, to an audience that was looking forward to seeing the film first.
Samuel L. Jackson – Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Just before fans learned how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) became Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Samuel L. Jackson revealed the fate of his character, Mace Windu, in the third prequel film to the franchise. In an interview for the Now Playing Magazinethe actor revealed that George Lucas was doing reshoots and ended up revealing that his character would die in Revenge of the Sith.
Of course, fans were already expecting a sad ending due to the rise of the Empire commanded by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), but such a spoiler is to spoil the grand finale.
Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok
Holland isn’t the only one who spills his tongue sometimes. In an interview on the US program Good Morning Americathe Hulk interpreter dropped the grand finale of Infinity War, “Everybody dies!” he said and almost revealed the fate of Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the end of the film. Ruffalo just didn’t reveal more of the film because of Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), who was there to hold the scene partner. Fortunately, the two played well enough that fans didn’t realize they were getting spoilers a year in advance.
However, shortly before the premiere of Infinity War, Ruffalo began a live on the red carpet of the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), showing the location and partners in the scene. However, the actor forgot to finish the live and only realized after 10 minutes of the film started in the cinema, revealing only the characters’ lines.
Will Smith – I Am Legend (2007)
During a tour in Japan to talk about the movie I Am Legend, Will Smith ended up revealing practically the entire plot of the movie to journalists in 2007. Richard Matheson’s namesake and the actor assumed everyone would know about the ending. The only big problem is that the end of the movie is quite different than the one in the book.
Elizabeth Debicki – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
In her first Marvel movie, Elizabeth Debicki probably hadn’t yet developed her spoiler-avoidance skills in interviews. Just before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two to be released, the actress revealed that her character would be a major villain for the group starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.
Wagner Moura – Narcos (2015)
Even Brazilians make mistakes. In an interview with Chelsea Handler, on the Netflix talk show, Wagner Moura ended up revealing that his character (Pablo Escobar) would die at the end of Narcos (2015). Realizing that he had just given a big spoiler, the actor decided to dribble his faux pas “If you google it, you’ll find out what happened to Pablo”. It’s not wrong, but for those who might have expected something more fictional, Moura has blown away all fan expectations.
Sylvester Stallone – Creed (2015)
Rocky Balboa may be good at fighting but he’s terrible at spoilers. While making the final changes to the Creed script, Stallone tweeted a picture of the lines, where many fans managed to code Balboa’s ending at the end of the movie – cancer.
Michael Keaton – Batman (1989)
The day before its premiere, Michael Keaton was called in for an interview to talk about Tim Burton’s Batman (1989). When asked about the Joker (Jack Nicholson), Keaton says: “Bruce Wayne Witnessed His Parents’ Murder as a Child”, “And the Joker did it?”, question letterman“Yes, but he only finds out later… Maybe I just mentioned the plot there.”, the actor responds, revealing the end of the feature.