8 Hollywood Stars Who Ruined Their Productions By Revealing Spoilers – Movie News

As hard as they try, some stars can’t hold back the excitement of the projects they’re involved in.





Who likes spoilers? When it comes to a long-awaited movie with such beloved actors, withholding information and animation until movie time seems impossible. Many fans resort to blocking certain words on twitter, stay away from social media for a while and do everything in their power so that the surprise is only revealed in the movie theater or when they get home to watch the long-awaited series.

However, it is not always the people themselves who spread spoilers out there. There are those actors who are so excited to participate in productions that fans are waiting for, that they often spread spoilers in interviews or on their social media – yes, Tom Holland, we are talking about yourself.

Therefore, the I love cinema separated the best (and worst) spoilers that Hollywood stars spoke and (almost) spoiled their production.





Tom Holland – Many MCU Movies







Getty Images / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin



Already mentioned in the text, the “spoiler king” could not go unnoticed on this list. Tom Holland is like every Marvel fan, he can’t hold back the excitement of being among one of the most prestigious superhero groups in the world. To list some of the times that Holland has already spread spoilers out there, we can mention the illustrious moment when the star did a live where he received a confidential file of the poster for Avengers: Infinity War (2019) and revealed it to his fans.

Nor can we forget when the actor revealed his character’s ending in Infinity War, speaking “I’m alive!”, to an audience that was looking forward to seeing the film first.

Samuel L. Jackson – Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)