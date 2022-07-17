Actress wants romance for her character in season 3

Looks like Jennifer Aniston you miss living a big love on television as her character in friendsRachel Green lived with David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller as she admitted that he would very much like to have something like that in the 3rd season of The Morning Show.

The actress, who plays newspaper anchor Alexandra ‘Alex’ Levy on the Apple TV+ series, took part in a For Your Consideration panel recently, in which she opened up about her desire to see her character develop an intimate relationship with someone.

“I would love to see what Alex is like with intimacy, not just with a woman, but with a man. Because that’s something that I think would be really awkward, and I think it would be really fun to explore that awkwardness of trying,” she said.

Although she really wants Alex to get involved in the next season of the series, she admits it might not be an easy task, considering how extremely focused the character is in her professional life.

“Because how do you keep what you’ve built for 15 years, from this career you’ve built, in the need for relevance and the need to be respected, because this is a full-time job. I don’t know how you can put that, you know, drop the armor,” she explained.

Aniston also spoke about her wishes for Alex’s future in an interview with the American magazine Variety, where she stated that the character needs to let her guard down and open up to the possibility of living a great love.

“I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion. She could put the controls down and get into the vulnerability of opening her heart, which I don’t think she ever really did,” she established.

She also pointed out the journalist’s need to broaden her circle of friends and start having some fun and living like an ordinary woman.

“We need her to go out and have a girls night – and it doesn’t end too well. She ends up messed up! I want to see her go to the supermarket and walk around the world and get out of the ivory tower a little bit,” she pointed out.

The first two seasons of The Morning Show are available on Apple TV+, Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date, but it should be released later this year.

