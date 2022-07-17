After beef, Deyverson sends a message to Neto when he learns of the former player’s hospitalization







Neto is hospitalized in São Paulo after undergoing three surgeries. Upon learning of the situation of the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’, striker Deyverson, currently without a club, decided to send a message to the former player, despite the recent beef between the two.

– Good recovery, Neto. Regardless of team, the most important thing is health. I wish you well, God is with you, amen – said Deyverson, in Instagram stories.

Deyverson’s move comes weeks after a series of nudges from both parties. It all started when the striker said ‘he played where’, about the career of the Corinthians idol.

Neto used his program on Band to answer the hero of the Libertadores tri of Palmeiras.

– Hey Zé Ruela, I’m not the one who says I’m an idol! It is the fans and the walk of fame of the BIGGEST team in Brazil. In a few months no one will know you exist. Believe it – said Neto.

The former player and presenter of the Band reassured fans with a post on Instagram after embezzling the program at Band to have three surgeries.

– I just got out of surgery, I had three surgeries. I’m on the serum. Thank you to Our Lady Aparecida, thank you all for your prayers for me and my family,” she said.

– I’m hospitalized and I think I’ll stay here until Sunday. I had three surgeries, and a very serious one,” she concluded.