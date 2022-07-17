Agreement advances in Panama to end protests and roadblocks

Authorities and popular collectives reached, on Saturday (16), an agreement on a better reduction than the one previously offered by the government in the price of fuel.

Already the road blocks that keep the country at risk of shortages will be maintained while discussions to reduce prices of food and medicine last.

After hours of negotiations at a school in Santiago de Veraguas, 250 kilometers southwest of Panama City, a government delegation and representatives of the protesters reached an agreement in principle to reduce fuel prices.

The spokesman for the organizations promoting the protests, Luis Sánchez, detailed that the price of gasoline will be reduced to US$ 3.32 per gallon (3.78 liters), lower than the US$ 3.95 initially offered by the government.

He told the press, however, that the blockades will not be lifted until the government also lowers the price of about 40 basic food items and medicines.

“We will not give up until the three points are reached”, he stressed.

“We are not going to sign anything” until the government presents “immediate responses” to end the roadblocks, Sanchez insisted.

For two weeks, the country has registered several demonstrations and road blocks to demand that the government of Laurentino Cortizo intervene and reduce the prices of fuel, food and medicine. They also require the adoption of measures against corruption.

– “We need agreements” –

Due to the protests, the government was forced to lower and freeze the price of gasoline, which dropped from US$ 5.17 a gallon (3.78 liters) to US$ 3.95 since Friday, as well as a dozen foods.

The protesters considered these measures insufficient.

In Panama City, some people were already filling up their vehicle at $3.95, but not everyone. For this, the user must first register on a government platform.

“It seems a little absurd to have to join a platform. If you’re going to do something for everyone, put a fixed price on it”, commented Miguel Pedroso, indignantly, as he put gas in the car.

With 4.2 million inhabitants, Panama is experiencing one of the biggest social crises since the fall of the military dictatorship of General Manuel Antonio Noriega, in 1989, after the American invasion.

Popular dissatisfaction takes place in a scenario with 4.2% inflation in May, year-on-year; unemployment around 10%; and an increase in fuel prices which, since the beginning of the year, reached 47%.

On Saturday (16), the Pan-American Highway, the route that connects Panama to Costa Rica and the main route for the transit and trade of goods, was once again blocked in several of its sections.

The situation caused fuel and food shortages in several supermarkets in the country.

In the province of Chiriquí, on the border with Costa Rica and considered the breadbasket of the country, the vast majority of legumes, vegetables, potatoes and vegetables distributed in Panama are produced. Many of the foods spoiled, or did not arrive in time to the different supply markets, due to road blocks in that province.

The blockades are also causing fuel shortages in Chiriquí, making it difficult for ranchers and farmers to use machinery, who could lose their crops.

In this context, the government of Costa Rica sent planes to Panama with the aim of removing around 20 of its citizens unable to return to their country by land.

