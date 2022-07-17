Aliança loses at home to América-MG and sees imminent relegation

Aliança lost the fifth consecutive year in the Brazilian Women’s Championship A2. This Saturday (16), the team from Goiás suffered a 2-1 defeat to América-MG, at the Olímpico, and is on the verge of falling to the national third division.

Still without scoring, the aurinegras have the worst campaign in the competition. In the final round, Aliança visits Minas Brasília, on Saturday (23), at 3 pm, and needs to win and hope for a combination of results to not be among the four worst and thus avoid relegation.

more of the futwomen’s ball

Vila beats Toledo and is close to the access

– Announcement –

América-MG opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first stage, with Ana. Afterwards, Rosilda equalized for Aliança, at 35 minutes. In the second half, right away, Tabatha gave Coelho the victory with a goal in the first minute.

Datasheet:

Alliance 1 x 2 America-MG

5th round of the Brasileirão A-2

Date: 07/16/2022

Time: 4 pm

Stadium: Olympic, in Goiania

Referee: Michelle Safatle

assistants: Tiego Henrique Braga and Jordana Batista

goals: Ana, at 21’1T, and Tabatha, at 1’2T (AMG); Rosilda, at 35’1T (ALI)

yellow: Amanda Gomes, Cristiellen (ALI); Bruna Emilia and Hingredy (AMG)

Alliance: Jessica; Dalila, Amanda Cristina, Thais (Janete) and Victoria (Cristiellen); Sarah (Deborah), Jeni, Rosilda and Idalana; Amanda Gomes (Thalia) and Amanda Ferreira (Alice).

technique: Christiane Guimaraes.

America-MG: Camila; Jissele, Bruna Emília, Hingredy (Rafa Martins) and Maiara; Brenda (Ágata), Isadora and Esquerdinha; Carol (Lari), Karol Mineira (Kamila (Kim)) and Tábatha.

technique: Nádyma Skeff.