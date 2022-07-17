Alison dos Santos advances to the semi-finals in the World Athletics Championships | athletics

It was almost a walk in the park. Without making much effort, Alison dos Santos won the second heat of the 400 meters hurdles qualifiers and qualified for the semifinals of the Oregon Athletics World Cup, in the United States. The Brazilian got off to a good start, took the lead in the race, and clearly saved himself in the end, just managing to close in front with a time of 49.41.

Alison won all five competitions she contested in the year, in addition to having the best record of the season. Therefore, the Olympic medalist arrives accredited to the podium. The semi-final will be played this Sunday and, if they advance, the final will be on Tuesday.

Mahau Suguimati was another Brazilian to compete in the race. He finished eighth in the fifth heat with a time of 52.43. With that, he was in 33rd position, outside the semifinals.

It wasn’t just in the 400m hurdles race that Brazil did well this Saturday. In the 110m hurdles, the country managed to classify two athletes for the semifinals. Rafael Pereira was second in the fourth heat, with 13s23, and secured the spot. He had the third fastest time overall.

Eduardo Rodrigues is also still in the competition. With 13s46, he was fourth in the second heat and also guaranteed the direct spot. The party was just not complete because Gabriel Constantino, who was leading the race, missed the stride, fell and ended up disqualified in the fifth heat.

The 100 meters race did not bring good news for Brazil. In the women’s qualifiers, Vitória Rosa started badly, fell behind, and finished fifth in her heat, with a time of 11s20. With that, she ended up without a spot in the semifinals, just 0s03 of the last classified. She finished in 23rd position.

In the men’s semifinals, Rodrigo Nascimento was seventh in the first heat, with 10s19. In the final standings, he placed 17th. In the third heat, Erik Cardoso clocked 10s15, came in sixth, and finished 14th overall. Both were out of the final.