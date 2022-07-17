Amanda Lemos has rival fair play and beats Michelle Waterson with incredible submission

Women’s strawweight bout was the co-main event of UFC Long Island

Had a Brazilian victory at UFC Fight Night Long Island! This Saturday (16), for the women’s straw weight, Amanda Lemos got an amazing submission against Michelle Waterson to win in the second round.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The first round of the duel was very even. Despite Waterson having managed to apply a greater number of blows, the Brazilian had a slight advantage and was better than her opponent.

In the second round, however, there was nothing for anyone. In the first few minutes, Amanda applied the perfect guillotine to her rival and got the victory by submission. With the referee not seeing, the Brazilian relied on the fair play of Waterson, who claimed to have knocked to end the fight.

Amanda recovers from a loss to compatriot Jessica Andrade in April 2022. The Brazilian came from a good streak of five wins in the UFC, now carrying a record of 12 wins, two losses and a draw.

Waterson, who was fighting his first fight in 2022, was coming off a unanimous decision defeat by the judges against Marina Rodríguez. The fighter has 18 wins and 10 losses on her record in MMA.