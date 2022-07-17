António Oliveira praises Palmeiras and expects Cuiabá inspired: “Cuiabayern” | cuiabá

António Oliveira waits for Cuiabá on “Cuiabayern” day in the duel against Palmeiras, on Monday, at 19h (MT), at Allianz Parque, valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 1 António Oliveira, Cuiabá — Photo: Jonathas Gabetel António Oliveira, Cuiabá — Photo: Jonathas Gabetel

In addition to referring to the nickname given by the Auriverde fans to the team, the coach mentioned the constant statements of Abel Ferreira, who alleges extra motivation from opponents when facing them, making them look like European teams, such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich , among others.

– [O Palmeiras] It is a great opponent, which has great players and a great coach. But these are the games that we want to play, that create visibility for us, test our limits and show how far we’ve evolved. It’s a good test. The players will be super motivated. As Abel says, I hope it’s one of those days when we’re Bayern. Hope we can be the Cuiabayern [risos].

The Cuiabá commander also pondered, for him, the chances of repeating the feat of last season, when Cuiabá emerged victorious by 2 to 0 in the alviverde arena.

– It’s difficult, very difficult. Athletico won there by 2 to 0 and suffered 35 submissions. It was one of those days that Palmeiras could stay all day without scoring, and it seems that the opponent does everything. I hope it’s that day. It is evident that we will suffer, but we will have our opportunities.