Art fair director fired for anti-Semitic work in Germany

the director of Documentsa prestigious contemporary art fair in Kassel, Germany, will step down after the controversy that arose over content considered anti-semiticannounced the organization of the event this Saturday, 16.

Documenta’s supervisory board expressed its “deep dismay at the fact that clear anti-Semitic signs could be observed” at the opening of the contemporary art fair in June, according to a statement.

As a result, an agreement was reached with the director, Sabine Schormannto terminate your contract and appoint an interim director.

The work that provoked the scandal was by the Indonesian collective Taring Padi, whose mural entitled People’s Justice it showed a soldier with a pig’s head, a Star of David and the inscription “Mosad” on his helmet.

It also showed a man with wide teeth, curly hair, a hat with the inscription of the Nazi SS and a cigarette in the corner of his mouth, reminiscent of the anti-Semitic caricatures of Orthodox Jews.

This work was quickly stifled after the Israeli embassy and representatives of German Jews demanded its removal.

“It is essential to quickly clarify this incident” and “learn the lessons” from it, to prevent anti-Semitic abuses in the cultural and artistic world, the statement said.