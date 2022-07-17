Art shows Mighty Thor’s costume in Love and Thunder

In a new concept art, the artist Andy Park shared an early version of the Mighty Thor from Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. Fortunately, the design was not discarded and ended up in the final version of the film.

In the publication it is written: “Concept / Costume I did for POWERFUL THOR about 3 years ago for Taika Waititi during pre-production on THOR: LOVE & THUNDER! So much fun imagining Natalie Portman as a goddess! I loved her in the movie!”

Natalie Portman first appeared as Jane Foster in Thor 2011, reprising the role in Thor the Dark World. After a long time away from the MCU she returned in Thor: Love and Thunder in a surprising way.

This time, Jane, who is suffering from stage 4 cancer, becomes Mighty Thor only while wielding Mjölnir, Thor’s old hammer, and even gains epic armor inspired by the Norse gods.

Portman was part of another great movie franchise, Star Wars, in which she played Padmé Amidala. She has credits in movies like black swan, Closer – Too Close, Jackie and v for Vendetta.

The actress has already won the Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, National Board of Review, Critic’s Choicebetween others.

Training

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman talked about her training to play the Mighty Thor:

“It was very funny. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, I think it was, four months before filming and then obviously throughout the entirety of filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes – heavy weight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I never really intended to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of agility work and also strength work. It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so crazy to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is showing in cinemas. The film directed by Taika Waititipitting Thor against Gorr, who wants to kill all the gods in the universe.

