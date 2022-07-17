Athletico directs the signing of midfielder Alex Santana, ex-Botafogo and Inter | athletico-pr

Athletico forwarded the hiring of midfielder Alex Santana, ex-Botafogo and Inter. The 27-year-old is at Ludogorets Razgrad in Bulgaria.

The ge found out that Hurricane and athlete have a verbal agreement for three weeks. Felipão, after the match against Inter, on Saturday, had revealed that an athlete was hired.

The current obstacle is that the Bulgarian club plays in the qualifying phase of the Champions League and faces Shamrock Rovers, from Ireland, on 19 and 26 July. Athletico and athlete await release.

Athletico went to the market looking for an athlete with good stature. Santana is 1.82. The replacement takes place due to the injury of Christian and the loan of Pablo Siles to Cruzeiro.

It is worth remembering that the Hurricane has already hit with the steering wheel Fernandinho for the sector. The club still monitors players for the right and left sides.

The transfer window reopens in Brazil on Monday, July 18. So far, Athletico has invested R$ 64 million in reinforcements this season.

Alex Santana has four games in this and has scored two goals. For Ludogorets, since 2020, there have been 73 matches and 14 goals, in addition to two assists.