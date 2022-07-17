Atlético-MG faces Botafogo with ultimatum for Turco Mohamed

When Atlético-MG and Botafogo enter the field today (17), at 18:00 (GMT), at Engenhão, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship Series, coach Turco Mohamed will try, for the second time in the year, to win a survival ahead of the team for the season.

After the defeat to Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday, the black and white fans lost patience with the coach and the demand for leaving has been strong in recent days. The club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, and the collegiate formed by the 4 R’s (Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador) met on Friday (16) in a virtual way and opted for the sequence of the coach’s work. .

However, as found by the UOL Sport, a reaction needs to occur against the cariocas. Otherwise, the coach will hardly be able to stay in office due to the strong external pressure that has formed. In addition, Atlético have Palmeiras ahead of them, next month, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The reaction, in this case, is not just about winning, but also about the team’s posture on the field.

disapproval note I come to the public to express my indignation with the permanence of coach Antônio Mohamed at the club and with the attitude of the board in the face of the situation. pic.twitter.com/m72RyuRFZc ? bianca (@biawcx) July 16, 2022

Cut the coach out of the relationship. ? Atletico tweeted ® ???? (@UmAtleticano__) July 16, 2022

For the duel with Botafogo, Turco Mohamed will have all the main players in the squad available. For the Brasileirão, the team has not lost since June 8, when it was surpassed by Fluminense, by 5 to 3, and the first great moment of pressure from the coach in charge came into play.

player support

Since Turco Mohamed began to be strongly questioned, Atletico players, in large part, came out publicly in defense of the coach. After the game against Flamengo, it was goalkeeper Everson’s turn. In a press conference in Cidade do Galo, shirt 1 alvinegro said he did not understand the pressure on the commander, since the team has only five defeats in the entire season.

“It is difficult to understand (the pressure on Turco Mohamed). We were eliminated by a great team, in which they had two favorites for the title. We have five defeats in the year and many things come from outside, a lot of pressure in the coach’s work. work and assume this responsibility together with him. Each one assumes their responsibility so that the weight and criticism are less”, he opined.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: 18th round of Serie A

Date and time: July 17 (Sunday), at 6 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium (RJ)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Botafogo: Gatito, Saravia, Carli, Kanu (Cuesta) and DG; Patrick de Paula, Oyama, Piazon and Lucas Fernandes; Vinicius Lopes and Erison. Technician: Luis Castro.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Júnior Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed.