‘Barbie’: Everything we know about the live action starring Margot Robbie | pop

On the internet there is nothing else to say: we are all looking forward to ‘Barbie’! With each new click or new information about the doll’s live action, expectations only increase. 💖

Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko they are also eager to check out what’s coming up in the production and, therefore, whenever they can, they talk about it on the ‘Diário de Bordo’ podcast. There, they give all the updates about the recordings, sharing the rumors that arrive on the internet, commenting on the photos of the feature and much more!

To help you stay on top of this, which is one of the most anticipated films of recent times, we have separated here everything you need to know about ‘Barbie’, which is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

The cast of ‘Barbie’ is star-studded. The role of the most famous doll in the world went to Margot Robbie, known for ‘Suicide Squad’ (2006) and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013). It matched a lot, right?

His duo, Ken, will be played by Ryan Goslingfrom ‘La La Land: Singing Seasons’ (2016) and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017).

In addition to the two, many other names have been announced such as Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell and more.

Who is also in the cast is the actress Emma Mackey, known for ‘Sex Education’ and for being… the face of Margot Robbie! We are more than ready to see these two acting together. ✨

Speaking of confirmed names, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa were officially announced in the cast of ‘Barbie’. And, according to journalist Kyle Buchanan, from The New York Times, the actors of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021) and the series ‘Sex Education’ will be different versions of Ken! 😱

Also confirmed in the movie, Issa Raefrom the ‘Insecure’ series and Hari Nef would be other versions of Barbie herself, says the journalist. Is the multiverse of dolls coming?

While everything remains a secret, fans believe they have found a clue to what might actually happen in the film through an alleged secret account – already deleted – of Margot Robbie. The profile on the Letterboxd app would have given tips on movies that would be inspiring ‘Barbie’, and among them would be the classic ‘The Truman Show’ (1998).

It is worth remembering that, in ‘The Truman Show’, the main character, played by Jim Carrey, exists within a reality show, living a perfect but fictional life. Will the live action Barbie follow this line? 🤔

But what we do know is that the film is in the best hands of Greta Gerwig, director of ‘Little Women’ (2019) and ‘Lady Bird: Time to Fly’ (2017), both nominated for Oscars. About Greta, Margot Robbie told British Vogue:

“People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ then they hear that Greta Gerwig is going to write and direct it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t know. …’”

How to talk about a Barbie movie without thinking about the many looks that can be explored? For now, the photos from the recordings already indicate two amazing outfits that we will see in the production.

One is this all pink style cowgirl:

And the other one is all colored, used by Barbie and Ken to skate. Cute, huh?

And of course the internet crowd has already discovered the inspiration behind this look!