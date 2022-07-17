Barbie: Ryan Gosling says Ken will be in trouble; Look!

Recently, Ryan Gosling, the actor who will play Ken in Barbiesaid in an interview with the Entertainment Tonight that, in the plot, the character will not be at his best moment.

“Ken’s life is even harder than the life of hidden agent, I think”, he said, referring to his new movie that will debut soon on Netflix. “Ken has no money, no job, no car, no home. He’s been going through some difficult situations,” the actor said.

At one point, Ryan even left a riddle about the film’s plot. “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. However, I don’t think the movie is about what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?” Ryan joked, not giving any further clues to her. The fans.

Since the live-action announcement, this is the first time that we have any contact with the film’s history, as the producers are doing everything to keep the information secret.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the cast includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, among others.

Scheduled to debut in July 2023, Barbie already occupies the list of the most anticipated films of the next year.