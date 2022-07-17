‘barbiecore’ trend is booming and we separate 5 looks to inspire – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Margot Robbie in the movie ‘Barbie’, which will premiere in 2023 (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

“Barbiecore” is one of the latest trends, adding up to over 8 million hashtags on TikTok alone – to date. driven by the movie Barbie (2023), starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingor by the collection Pink PP gives Valentino, the ‘Barbie pink’ is the color that is taking over the season. Celebrities are betting on the tone in their appearances in fashion shows and red carpets and, for those who want to dive into the trend, we have separated 5 looks to inspire.

know more

Neon or hot pink is the mainstay of the trend. “It has always been Barbie’s favorite color. It represents limitless potential and is a symbol of female empowerment,” said Senior Vice President of Design, Barbie and Fashion Dolls, Kim Culmoneto publication InStyle.

Pants

Monochromatic from head to toe (literally), you can’t go wrong when putting together a “barbiecore” look. Dresses, pants, shoes, skirts and tops: every piece is part of the trend.

+ ‘cottagecore’ trend is back and we’ve separated 8 looks to join

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Dua Lipa)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Pants Dress To at Shop2Gether)

The doll has changed a lot over the years since it entered the US market in 1959 created by Mattel co-founder, Ruth Handler. But it was recently that diverse skin tones and bodies were duly included in the production lines. “Barbie is inspired by pop culture and fashion. And, like many of us, her style evolves to reflect today’s trends and culture,” Kim added.

blazer

Tailored suits and blazers, even overzise, ​​in the current tone do not lose any seriousness and elegance. A deep neckline still adds a sensual air to the production.

+ ‘Twee’ and ‘Tumblr Girl’: the return of the internet aesthetic of the 2010s

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Zendaya)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Blazer Renner)

knitting

For everyday wear, the pieces can be combined with other basic ones, such as jeans and a pair of white sneakers. To spice up the fall-winter look, a pink cardigan brings comfort and style.

+ Tropical knitting: get inspired by 9 looks

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Giovanna Ewbank)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Cardigan Animale Jeans at OQVestir)

with prints

Prints are also in the game! For those who like contrasts, there are several options with textures and designs, such as blue, white and yellow.

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Taís Araujo)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Camisa Calma São Paulo)

Dress

Finally, classic and timeless, the dresses get a more modern look with Barbie pink. Because it is a unique piece, it makes it easy to create a monochromatic look. Tip: velvety and satin fabrics add even more shine to the production.

+ 7 Chelsea boots and where to buy

Barbiecore (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / Lizzo)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Amissima Dress)

Bonus

If you are still in doubt about betting on the full pink look, shoes, belts, earrings and bags give a discreet touch of “barbiecore” to the casual look. How about joining just adding a detail?

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Earrings Carolina Neves)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Cinto Ashua)

Barbiecore is the trend of the moment (Photo: Sandal Arezzo)